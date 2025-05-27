All terrapins

Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend

The Maryland Terrapins have received a commitment from Nick Blake, son of Terrapin legend Steve Blake.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball
In this story:

It would appear that Maryland's 2025-26 roster is complete, as the Terrapins received a commitment from Nick Blake on Tuesday. Blake is the son of Terrapin legend Steve Blake, who was part of the 2002 National Championship team.

Blake, a 6-2 guard out of Olympia (FL) High School, averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season. Interestingly enough, his father was an assistant coach at Olympia last season as well.

Although Blake isn't necessarily a marquee recruiting win for head coach Buzz Williams, there's no question that he's a solid addition to the roster. Given his father's history with the program, Blake clearly understands the value of playing ball in College Park, and there's no doubt he'll bring the same tenacity we saw from his father over two decades ago.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football tumbles in latest ESPN SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season

Maryland basketball lands 2025 SF prospect

ESPN predicts former Maryland WR Tai Felton's production with Minnesota Vikings in rookie season

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball