Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend
It would appear that Maryland's 2025-26 roster is complete, as the Terrapins received a commitment from Nick Blake on Tuesday. Blake is the son of Terrapin legend Steve Blake, who was part of the 2002 National Championship team.
Blake, a 6-2 guard out of Olympia (FL) High School, averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season. Interestingly enough, his father was an assistant coach at Olympia last season as well.
Although Blake isn't necessarily a marquee recruiting win for head coach Buzz Williams, there's no question that he's a solid addition to the roster. Given his father's history with the program, Blake clearly understands the value of playing ball in College Park, and there's no doubt he'll bring the same tenacity we saw from his father over two decades ago.
