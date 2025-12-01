Maryland Football Drops Season Finale Against Michigan State
The Maryland Terrapins have endured one of their worst finishes to a season in recent years, dropping their 2025 season finale against Michigan State, 38-28, at Ford Field. The Terps (4-8, 1-8 Big Ten) closed out the season on an eight-game losing streak despite a promising 4-0 start.
Meanwhile, the Spartans (4-8, 1-8 Big Ten) close out a tough 2025 season in the win column with their first in-conference win.
Terps freshman quarterback Malik Washington had a career game, tossing for a new career high 459 passing yards, while completing 38-of-61 passes, three touchdowns and one interception.
Those 38 completions were the most by a true freshman quarterback in the Big Ten since 2008 and the fourth-most all-time by a Terp.
Washington also had the most passing yards in a game by a freshman in program history, while also setting a new school record for passing yards by a true freshman in a single season with 2,963.
It was a rough first half for both the Maryland offense and defense, which saw them fall behind quickly after three touchdown passes by the Spartans' quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who gave them a 24-7 lead at the half.
However, the Terrapins would respond in a big way in the third quarter. DeJaun Williams capped off an opening possession with a five-yard touchdown run, and Washington found both Shaleak Knotts and Jalil Farooq for touchdown receptions.
Farooq had a career day as well, setting career highs in both receptions (10) and receiving yards (110) while also finding the end zone twice.
Despite the Maryland special teams surrendering a kickoff return touchdown, the Terps' 21-point third quarter put them behind the Spartans only 31-28 entering the final quarter.
Maryland's defense continued its strong second half, forcing a three-and-out on the Spartans' offense to begin the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Washington completed two huge third-down conversions for 47 yards and 18 yards that set up a 27-yard field goal attempt to tie the game.
Unfortunately, kicker Sean O'Haire pushed it too far left, missing the kick that kept the Terps down by three.
Once again, the Terps' defense made another strong stand, with defensive back Jamare Glasker picking off Milivojevic by undercutting a low pass due to pressure from a third-down blitz.
However, Maryland would not capitalize on the turnover, as Washington took a sack on fourth down from the Maryland 48.
The turnover on downs would all but end the game for the Terps, as the Spartans would take the field position and immediately score a touchdown to retake a 10-point advantage that would ultimately finish it off.
Maryland Key Stats
- Kaleb Webb caught seven balls for 77 yards.
- DeJaun Williams also caught seven passes for 69 yards.
- Daniel Wingate finished with six total tackles (four solo), and Wingate became the first Terp since 2018 to finish with 100 tackles.
- Dontay Joyner had five tackles and two pass deflections.
- The Terps completed 9-of-16 third down attempts.
- Maryland outgained Michigan State 534 yards to 453 yards. The Terps had 459 total passing yards with 7.5 yards per pass attempt.