Maryland Football 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

Transfer Portal season is well underway across college football, and teams throughout every conference are scrambling to reshape their rosters ahead of the 2026 season.

The Maryland Terrapins are no exception. Eighth-year head coach Mike Locksley managed to keep many of his key pieces from 2025 around - including record-setting QB Malik Washington - but still has work to do to fill out other areas of his next roster.

Keeping track of all the names coming and going can be difficult, so we're going to make it easy and put it all in one place.

From the initial group of 11 transfers out to more additions and subtractions since, here are all the Maryland-related moves in this year's transfer portal period*, along with each player's 2025 stats:

Transfers In

Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, WR - 51 catches, 667 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games with Old Dominion.

Harry Dalton III, RB - eight carries, 44 yards in four games with USC.

Chris Durr Jr., WR - 45 catches, 469 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games with Wyoming.

Amari Jackson, CB - Seven tackles and four pass breakups across four games with Boston College; played all 13 games in 2023 but has dealt with injuries since.

Trequan Jones, RB - 105 carries, 792 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games with Old Dominion.

Derrick LeBlanc, DL - 13 tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, one pass breakup, and one fumble recovery across eight games with UCF.

Transfers Out

Neeo Avery, Edge - Three tackles across five games.

Dillan Fontus, DL - 28 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup across all 12 games.

Michael Harris, LB - 12 tackles across all 12 games; had 34 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 2024.

Leon Haughton Jr., TE - Four catches for 43 yards and a TD across eight games.

Kevyn Humes, DB - 16 tackles and a pass breakup across nine games.

Braydon Lee, CB - 18 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception across all 12 games.

Justyn Martin, QB - Rushed once, for two yards in one game.

Khristian Martin, QB - 11/17 for 105 yards and a TD; also rushed four times for eight yards across five games.

Shamar McIntosh, DB - One tackle in one game.

Josiah McLaurin, RB - One catch for 10 yards; also returned four kicks and five punts over four games.

Dimitry Nicolas, DL - Four appearances over the last two years with one tackle.

Nolan Ray, RB - 67 rushes for 289 yards and two TDs; also caught 11 passes for 50 yards across all 12 games.

La'khi Roland, CB - 21 tackles, one tackle-tackle-for-loss, and three interceptions - including a pick-six - across 11 games.

Sedrick Smith, DL - Recorded seven tackles across all 12 games.

Jahmari Powell-Wonson, WR - Two catches for 14 yards in one game.

*This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI.