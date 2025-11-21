Michigan vs. Maryland Preview
The Terps (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) host the Michigan Wolverines (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) at SECU Stadium on Saturday afternoon. This will mark the first meeting between two freshman quarterbacks: Michigan's Bryce Underwood and Maryland's Malik Washington.
Saturday's matchup between the two Big Ten teams will be the Terps' final home game of the 2025 season and will also serve as "Senior Day".
Maryland Head Coach Mike Locksley was reaffirmed as the head coach for the 2026 season earlier this week by athletic director Jim Smith despite the tough stretch to the season.
To claim bowl eligibility, the Terps would need to win their final two games.
Locksley has previously stated that his team has continued to put in the work in practice, stay ready & prepared despite the losing streak, will look to take it game by game and control what they can.
What Can The Terps Do To Win?
It's no secret that it's been a sluggish season since October. The Maryland offense has taken a step back, with Washington struggling with freshman play, play-calling not producing results, and a run game that has been underwhelming for almost the entire season. The defense has done its best to steady the ship, making 20 forced turnovers (18 interceptions), sacking the QB 25 times (26th in CFB), and recording four defensive touchdowns, which lead the Big Ten and rank third in the nation.
Maryland will have to rely on its defense to slow down a rushing attack that ranks 12th in the nation (223 yards per game) and 41st in total yards (418.1 yards per game). The Wolverines have two backs with 800+ rushing yards and 10 touchdowns: Jordan Marshall (871 yards) & Justice Haynes (857 yards and 122.4 yards per game).
Using Washington as a dual-threat weapon will cause the defense to focus on him more than they already will. Washington running the ball can also help open up opportunities for DeJaun Williams and Nolan Ray out of the backfield.
Finally, the Terps must push the ball down the field to their offensive weapons for big plays. I need to see tight-end Dorian Fleming to have a bigger role on the offense Saturday, utilizing his size and athletic ability in the red zone primarily to score touchdowns.
Watch Out For Derrick Moore
Moore is the Wolverines' top pass rusher with 18 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, 27 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, six stuffs, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He's a relentless pass rusher whose technique is sound, quick off the edge, powerful, and innovative.
Game Details:
When: November 22, 2025
Where: SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland
Game Start: 4:00 p.m.
How to Watch: Big Ten Network
History vs. Michigan
Saturday's matchup between the two Big Ten programs will mark the 13th meeting between the two. Michigan has won the past eight meetings with Maryland, with Maryland's lone win coming in 2014 at Ann Arbor.
Final Verdict
The seniors will play in their last game in front of the home crowd at College Park. Pulling off an upset win against a ranked opponent on Senior Day would be a perfect way to cap it off. The team must come out with the energy to play for each other and their seniors, as they've said before. Cutting down the turnovers, taking advantage of field position, and finishing off drives will put them in position to win.