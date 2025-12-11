No. 7 Terps Blow Out Delaware State, Remaining Undefeated

Maryland women's basketball continued its dominance, defeating Delaware State, 91-21, on Wednesday evening at Xfinity Center. The Terps improved to 12-0 on the season.

According to the Maryland athletics website, the 21 total points that Delaware State scored in the game were the fewest ever allowed in program history by the Terps. They also have yet to lose a game at Xfinity Center, improving to 9-0 at home.

Delaware State drops to 3-8 on the year.

Maryland had eight of its nine players who entered the game scoring at least one field goal. All five of the Maryland starters finished in double figures: Yarden Garzon (18 points, 4-of-9 from 3pt), Oluchi Okananwa (18 points), Kyndal Walker (13 points), Mir McLean (11 points), and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (11 points).

Ozzy-Momodu also finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds. It was the first double-double performance of her career. She also added three assists and a game-high four steals.

Ozzy-Momodu and Walker both filled in for Addi Mack (ankle) and Saylor Poffenbarger (ankle/rest), who missed tonight's contest after the thrilling, gritty double overtime victory against Minnesota on Sunday evening, combining for 97 total minutes on the floor.

The Terps wasted no time out of the gate, scoring the first 12 points (six of them scored by Yarzon in that span) to take a double-digit lead within the first six minutes of the quarter. A lead that the Terps would never relinquish the entire game, and even led by as much as 70 points.

The Hornets did not score fewer than 10 points in any quarter, marking the first time that feat was accomplished in the Terps' program history, highlighting the defensive dominance the Terps displayed throughout the 40 minutes.

Maryland also went on a huge 29-0 run from the 7:54 mark in the third quarter to the 5:23 mark in the fourth.

Key Team Stats

The Hornets were held to 18% from the field, 20% from the three-point line, and 50% at the free-throw line.

Maryland had 27 attempts at the free-throw line, making 22.

The Terps outrebounded the Hornets 46-21.

Maryland had 19 assists, 14 steals, and seven blocks.

The Maryland defense forced 30 Delaware State turnovers, scoring 45 points off of them.

The Terps outscored the Hornets in fastbreak points (19-0) and in the paint (48-8).

Up Next

Maryland gets a little break before its next matchup, hosting Central Connecticut State next Friday with an early tipoff start at 11 am.