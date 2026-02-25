Maryland Baseball Beats Delaware In Their First Walk-Off Win

Maryland baseball pulled off a thrilling comeback Tuesday night at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium. The Terps trailed by one run in the bottom of the ninth after a devastating grand slam by Delaware. But the bats proved their worth when they needed them the most.

Ryan Costello tied the game with an RBI single, and Paul Jones II delivered the game-winning hit, giving Maryland a dramatic 15-14 walk-off victory over the Blue Hens.

It was Maryland's first walk-off win of the 2026 season and a much-needed boost after a tough weekend. The Terps improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home. The game was a wild back-and-forth affair that lasted nearly four hours, with both teams trading big swings and momentum shifts.

Early Lead and Delaware's Big Comeback

Maryland got off to a promising start. Brayden Martin walked and stole second in the first inning. David Mendez drove him home with a single up the middle for a 1-0 lead. The Terps added more in the second when Rylen Stockton doubled, and Jackson Sirois brought him home with a double of his own. Sirois later scored on a passed ball, making it 3-1.

Delaware fought back immediately. LT Cockrill hit a solo home run in the second to cut the lead. The third inning turned chaotic. The Blue Hens scored five runs, including a grand slam by Noah Burroughs, to take a 6-3 advantage.

Maryland responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame. Stockton and Antonio Morales each hit RBI doubles, Ty Kaunas cleared the bases with a three-RBI double, and Costello added another RBI double. The Terps led 9-6.

The fourth inning saw more fireworks. Jones II hit his first home run of the season, and Bud Coombs followed with a two-run shot, his first career homer, giving Maryland a 12-7 lead.

The game settled for a few innings, but Delaware kept chipping away. They scored in the seventh and eighth to stay close. Then, in the ninth, the Blue Hens loaded the bases, and Burroughs hit his second grand slam of the night, putting Delaware ahead 14-13.

Dramatic Ninth-Inning Comeback

Although things seemed gloomy for the Terps, they refused to quit. Consecutive walks put runners on base with no outs. Two quick outs followed after that, leaving the game in the hands of Costello. He blooped an RBI single to right field to tie the score at 14-14.

That brought up Jones II. The designated hitter shot a ball past the shortstop for an RBI single.

The victory marked Maryland's 30th all-time win over Delaware, improving the series record to 30-16-1. It was also the Terps' second home win of the season.

Standout Performances

Costello finished 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBIs. Kaunas went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Stockton was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Coombs added a two-run homer in a 1-for-2 day with three walks.

On the mound, Maryland used 12 pitchers in the marathon. Landon Edwards started and worked two innings. Brayden Ryan, Joseph Fredericks, Andrew Koshy, and James Gladden all contributed scoreless work. Case Gibbs left with an elbow injury.

Highlights:

Coombs hit his first career home run; Jones II recorded his first of the season.

Maryland moved to 2-0 at home this season.

Seven of the nine innings featured runs.

Eight of Maryland's nine starters recorded hits.

The Terps drew a season-high 11 walks.

Maryland tallied 14 hits and combined for 14 strikeouts by Delaware.

The Terps grabbed their 30th all-time win over Delaware.

The win gives Maryland momentum heading into a weekend series against Wagner starting February 27 at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Plus. After a wild Tuesday night, the Terps showed they can respond to adversity and find ways to win close games.

