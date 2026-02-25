Daniel Wingate capped his standout 2025 season with the highest individual honor Maryland football can bestow. The junior linebacker has been named the recipient of the Louis L. Goldstein Gold Helmet Award, presented annually to the program's Most Outstanding Player.

Wingate's selection recognizes a season that saw him emerge as the anchor of the Terrapins' defense. Starting all 12 games, he led Maryland with 102 total tackles, sixth in the Big Ten and 35th nationally. That total marked the first time a Terp reached 100 tackles in a single season since Tre Watson's All-American campaign in 2018.

Wingate recorded 62 solo tackles, second in the conference and seventh in the country. He also added 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, and two quarterback hurries.

Anchoring The Maryland Defense

Wingate delivered five games with double-digit tackles, including a career-high 14 against NIU. His performance against Wisconsin stood out, with 11 tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a quarterback hurry in a road victory. That effort earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Maryland linebacker Daniel Wingate was presented with the 2025 Louis L. Goldstein Gold Helmet Award, given annually to the Terps best player



📸: TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/E5HTAkc5l7 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) February 24, 2026

Even while playing through a high ankle sprain for much of the season, Wingate never missed a snap. His toughness and reliability made him a constant presence for a young Maryland defense.

Beyond the numbers, Wingate's leadership stood out. Voted a team captain and named the team's Most Valuable Player by his teammates. Head coach Mike Locksley praised Wingate's character and work, saying, "Daniel plays with tremendous toughness."

A Humble Response

At the annual awards banquet, Wingate expressed gratitude for the support that helped him reach this point. He thanked his family for the sacrifices that allowed him to attend private school and receive a strong education. He also credited the Maryland coaching staff for believing in him when he was not heavily recruited out of high school.

"I want to thank my family for sacrificing so much for me and giving me the opportunity to attend private school and receive a great education," Wingate said at the banquet. "I'm also grateful to Coach Locksley for believing in me," he added.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As Maryland prepares for the 2026 season, Wingate returns as a proven leader and production machine in the linebacker room. His experience and growth will be vital for a defense looking to take the next step in the Big Ten.

The Gold Helmet Award is the latest chapter in Wingate's rise from under-recruited prospect to one of the conference's top defenders. For a program building toward sustained success, his story serves as both inspiration and blueprint.