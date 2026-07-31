Mike Locksley Emphasizes Balance With Maryland Football At Last Day Of Big Ten Media Day

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley made his way up to the panel, donning a bright red Maryland Terrapins-themed suit, and addressed the media with a well-spoken speech that highlighted why players love and fight for the head coach. Locksley made known how important this upcoming season is for himself and the program, but emphasized the need for patience and balance to produce the on-field results.

It's well known that the Terps underperformed the past two seasons, with back-to-back 4-8 finishes that have raised the sense of urgency top to bottom in the program.

One quote by Locksley today that stood out for me, highlighting this exact mindset, went as follows:

"As I said before, going into last season, we've had back-to-back 4-8 years. Very humbling. I can also tell you in 2019 I stood up here very grateful for the opportunity to lead the university that I grew up as a kid rooting for. That has not changed for me. Sure, the last two years have been a lot of losses, but what I've learned, when you build the team the way we've had to build our program through the high school player, I learned a lot about myself a year ago in that I have to coach with urgency, but I also had to still have the patience to allow this young group of talented players to grow through their mistakes, some of the things that we went through a year ago."

What do I gather from this quote?

Lockley sounds like a head coach who wants to learn from the errors of his ways and not only grow with his program but also reach the ultimate goal he was hired to do years ago.

It's not that Locksley has been a bad coach over the years; he's seen success with the Terps, winning three bowl games. But has he had the proper pieces in place on the roster or players at the stages in their skill level to compete with top-level programs? Has he been able to manage that element or keep the guys around long enough to see their development through?

Maryland entered 2025 with quite a young roster, with many stepping into more extended roles, resulting in close losses despite leading late. Locksley used examples against Nebraska, Washington, and UCLA where the Terps held four-quarter leads, but the lack of experience in those moments prevented them from finishing the contests.

New names such as Cam Brickle II, Darrell Carey, Kaden Carter, and Zion Elee join an already well-established core group in different offensive and defensive areas to help improve in 2026.

Locksley and his staff spent much of the offseason not only bringing in players who can make an immediate impact but also adding depth to push each other within the roster to improve.

Another emphasis Locksley made was not putting unnecessary expectations on the team, noting that it'll take more than just those alone; improvements will come from the work they put out on the field.

"The only way you win and have success in the Big 10 is in the trenches." @UMD_Football Michael Locksley recites Proverbs 14:23 as motivation for this upcoming season 👇#B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/EgQDcCTqgN — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) July 30, 2026

The leaders on the team were present with Locksley, the starting quarterback Malik Washington, defensive leader senior linebacker Daniel Wingate, and center Michael Hershey, who's been a staple on the line and now in his third season.

Three men who represent our program 🐢@CoachLocks speaks highly of Daniel Wingate, Michael Hershey, and Malik Washington. pic.twitter.com/ivq5Tzzx0t — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) July 30, 2026

These guys represent what Locksley means by the development of players within the program who are now key staples and help turn things around in College Park, competing in the Big Ten Conference and as far as the country.

Look out, Terps fans, real change could be coming for the better in 2026. It's been long overdue, and with a favorable schedule, it's not far-fetched; the athletic department has put the resources into the program for Locksley to make this a reality.

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