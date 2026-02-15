The Maryland men's basketball team dropped a 68-57 decision on the road against Rutgers. It was a defensive slugfest, with both teams struggling to shoot from the perimeter. Maryland now drops to (10-15, 3-11 Big Ten) on the season and has their two-game win streak snapped. Rutgers improves to 10-15 and 3-11 in Big Ten contests.

Darius Adams was the Terps' leading scorer with 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds. It was Adams' 17th time this season finishing in double figures.

It was a low-scoring first half. Both teams were looking to attack the paint due to the lack of outside shooting and the aggressive on-ball defense, which led to a "put the ball on the ground" mentality.

Maryland and Rutgers shot under 35% from the field in the first half. The rebounding numbers were neck-and-neck, with Rutgers having a plus-one advantage (22-21). There were six lead changes as well.

Opening up the second half, Rutgers scored seven straight points, creating separation. Minutes later, Andre Mills made a driving layup followed by a David Coit three-pointer, cutting the Rutgers lead down to 36-34 at the 15:12 mark.

The Scarlet Knights responded with a key 10-0 run in the early stages of the half to take a 46-34 lead at the 11:49 mark.

Maryland tried to mount a late comeback, with back-to-back timely shots by Coit to cut the deficit to five with about five minutes remaining in the contest. Rutgers ultimately came up with timely stops and shots and drew key fouls late in the shot clock down the stretch.

Maryland's other double-figure scorer was Solomon Washington (11 points), who also finished with a double-double, grabbing a career-high 14 boards. Washington now has four double-doubles on the season.

Tariq Francis led Rutgers with 21 points, and Haurn Zrno scored 13, sinking three 3-pointers.

The Terps' offensive rhythm was off today as they struggled to find good looks from around the floor, lacked ball movement, and were unable to capitalize around the rim.

Key Team Stats

Maryland shot 33% from the floor (22-of-66 fg), and Rutgers shot 42% (22-of-53 fg).

Both teams shot under 30% from the three-point line.

The Terps outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 41-38 and had 18 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points.

Maryland had a plus-six advantage on points scored in the paint (26-20).

Up Next:

Maryland continues on the road, facing Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday night, with tipoff at 8 p.m.

