Maryland Men's Basketball On A Win Streak After 77-70 Win Over Iowa

Maryland men's basketball is finally on a roll. The Terps beat No. 25 Iowa 77-70 Wednesday night at Xfinity Center, earning their first victory over a ranked team this season. It was Maryland's second straight Big Ten win, pushing its record to 10-14 overall and 3-10 in conference play.

Freshman Andre Mills stole the show with a career-high 24 points. Mills is currently on a hot streak, scoring at least 10 points in five of his last six games. He led all scorers and gave Maryland an early edge, helping the Terps take a 37-32 lead into halftime.

Consistent Attack Carries The Terps To The Victory Line

Maryland shot well from the start, making over half their shots from the field. They knocked down eight three-pointers, bringing their season total to 202, already one of the highest in program history.

Graduate guard David "Diggy" Coit added 19 points, including some of the most significant baskets in the second half. Elijah Saunders contributed 12 points, freshman Darius Adams had 11, and forward Solomon Washington rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10. Washington and Adams each grabbed eight rebounds, helping Maryland win the battle on the boards 34-25.

Defensively, the Terps limited Iowa's chances for extra shots. Center Collin Metcalf stood out with a season-high eight rebounds and three blocks. An 8-0 run in the second half gave Maryland the winning lead, followed by a strong free-throw shooting down the stretch, which sealed it.

Iowa's star guard Bennett Stirtz kept his team in it with 32 points, but Maryland's consistency and home-court confidence proved to be too much for the young athlete. The Hawkeyes, who entered on a six-game winning streak, fell to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten.

After the game, Head Coach Buzz Williams praised his team's endurance after a tough season. "You have to have the endurance to show up when things are tough, and I appreciate our guys' willingness to keep trying," he said. Williams highlighted improvements in rebounding and putting pressure on the rim, noting it helped control more possessions.

Mills stayed humble about his big night, saying, "I just keep shooting." Teammate Darius Adams called Mills' energy "infectious," adding that it motivates everyone to attack more aggressively.

Coit and Mills combined for strong second halves, scoring 22 points after halftime to hold off Iowa's comeback attempts.

Ending the night with a W! 🐢 pic.twitter.com/pIFuW2gEKR — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 12, 2026

Key Numbers from the Game

Maryland shot 53 percent from the field (25-of-47).

The Terps made 40 points in the second half.

Coit's 62 three-pointers this season tie him for 20th in Maryland's single-season record book.

This was Maryland's 11th all-time win over Iowa and its sixth at home against the Hawkeyes.

The victory gave Maryland its biggest margin over Iowa in series history outside of one blowout last season. It also marked the fourth time this year the Terps had five players score 10 or more points.

Up Next

Maryland hits the road next to face Rutgers on February 15 at noon on FS1. After back-to-back wins, the Terps have new life heading into the final stretch. Fans hope the momentum continues, with better shooting, rebounding, and team energy turning close games into more victories.

