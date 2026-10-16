Maryland’s Sharpshooter Earns National Ranking

Maryland’s rising marksman Mike McNair Jr continues to build national buzz, and his latest recognition underscores just how quickly his star is climbing. College Basketball Content ranked McNair as the sixth‑best three‑point shooter in the country, a testament to his elite efficiency, smooth mechanics, and growing reputation as one of the most dangerous perimeter threats in the sport.

Across 93 collegiate games with 65 starts, he has established himself as a consistent and efficient contributor, averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest. He enters the 2026–27 season as a career 43.7 percent shooter from the field and an impressive 42.3 percent marksman from beyond the arc, already totaling 181 made three-pointers.

McNair enters the season firmly cemented among college basketball’s elite shooters, landing at No. 6 on Busting Brackets’ Top 10 list (FanSided Network). Slotted just behind national standouts like Milan Momcilovic, Donovan Atwell, Pryce Sandfort, Brett Decker Jr., and Ryan Sabol, McNair sits ahead of high‑level marksmen from LSU, VCU, Saint Louis, and Tennessee. His placement in the top tier reflects not only his statistical dominance from deep but also the growing national respect for his efficiency, volume, and consistency as one of the country’s most dangerous perimeter threats.

Mike’s junior season at Boston University was nothing short of a breakout campaign, marked by durability, efficiency, and elite shot‑making. Starting all 34 games, he played a central role in pushing BU to its first Patriot League title game appearance since 2020. His performance earned him All‑Patriot League First Team and Academic All‑Patriot League honors, underscoring both his on‑court production and off‑court discipline. Across 36.1 minutes per game, he delivered 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting an impressive 47.9 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from three, and 73.8 percent at the line.

His three‑point shooting placed him among the nation’s elite. He finished fifth nationally in three‑point percentage and 18th in total made threes, setting a BU single‑season record with 110 makes. That total also ranked third all‑time in Patriot League history. His workload was immense,1,226 minutes played, the second‑highest single‑season mark in program history, and he turned that volume into 576 points, good for ninth on BU’s all‑time single‑season scoring list. He scored 20 or more points 12 times, posted three double‑doubles, and recorded at least three assists in 10 games, showcasing a well‑rounded offensive impact.

The Top 10 shooters in College Basketball this season, per @BustingBrackets:



1. Milan Momcilovic - Kentucky

2. Donovan Atwell - Texas Tech

3. Pryce Sandfort - Nebraska

4. Brett Decker Jr. - Baylor

5. Ryan Sabol - Providence

6. Mike McNair Jr. - Maryland

7. Abdi Bashir Jr. - LSU… pic.twitter.com/U4tqCrZOoz — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) October 15, 2026

McNair’s shooting displays were often spectacular. He made at least three threes in 24 games and hit five or more nine times. Early in the season, he averaged 24.0 points while going 13‑of‑21 from deep in matchups against Northwestern and Penn State. His January surge included Patriot League Player of the Week and CollegeInsider.com National Player of the Week honors after he averaged 28.5 points and shot 12‑of‑16 from three in wins over Lafayette and Army. He also delivered in high‑leverage moments, scoring 22 points with seven rebounds and five threes in BU’s semifinal upset over the top seed.

His junior year featured steady contributions across the board, including a team‑leading 35 steals and standout defensive moments like his season‑high four steals against Brown. He added double‑doubles against Loyola Maryland, Colgate, and American, further proving his versatility. From multi‑game scoring bursts to clutch postseason performances, McNair’s 2025–26 season cemented him as one of the most dangerous shooters and most reliable high‑usage guards in the Patriot League.

McNair is positioned to carry his momentum straight into the upcoming season, and the expectation is that his role, and his impact, will only grow. With Maryland surrounding him with more offensive balance and a system that values pace, spacing, and quick decision‑making, he’s set up to be one of the most efficient high‑volume shooters in the country. His combination of elite accuracy, conditioning, and confidence suggests he’ll once again be a focal point of every scouting report, yet his ability to score off movement, relocate, and punish even slight defensive lapses should allow him to maintain strong percentages despite increased attention. If he builds on last year’s expanded playmaking and rebounding, McNair has a legitimate chance to emerge not just as one of the nation’s premier shooters, but as one of the most complete offensive guards in the Big Ten.

McNair’s trajectory points toward another season of impact, growth, and national relevance. With his proven efficiency, expanded versatility, and the confidence that comes from being recognized among the country’s best shooters, he’s poised to elevate Maryland’s offense and solidify himself as a premier threat in the Big Ten.

If his development continues on its current path, he won’t just meet expectations. He’ll redefine them, emerging as one of the most reliable and dynamic scoring guards in college basketball.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.