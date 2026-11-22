The University of Maryland football team fell 35-21 to No. 18 USC on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, dropping to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in Big Ten Conference play. Despite building momentum in the second quarter to carry a 14-13 lead into the halftime locker room, the Terrapins were unable to sustain control after the break as USC outscored Maryland 22-7 across the final two quarters.

The Trojans improved to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten competition, taking advantage of a plus-three turnover margin and sustained second-half drive execution. Maryland erased an early ten-point deficit behind two rushing touchdowns from DeJuan Williams, but three turnovers and 69 penalty yards hindered the Terrapins' efforts to keep pace with the Trojans' late-game surge.

DeJuan Williams Sparks First-Half Comeback for Terrapins

USC initiated scoring in the opening quarter, executing a nine-play, 63-yard drive capped by Caden Chittenden’s 30-yard field goal at the 11:38 mark. The Trojans extended their lead to 10-0 later in the first quarter when quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with wide receiver Trent Mosley on a 13-yard touchdown pass following a 12-play, 72-yard drive.

Maryland responded early in the second quarter with an explosive scoring play. Running back DeJuan Williams found an edge in the Trojan defense, breaking free for a 52-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 10-7 after Sean O'Haire's extra point.

After Chittenden extended USC’s lead to 13-7 with a 31-yard field goal, Maryland executed its most sustained drive of the game. The Terrapins mounted a 15-play, 84-yard march that consumed 5:30 of clock. Williams capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run with just 26 seconds remaining before halftime, giving Maryland a 14-13 advantage. Williams finished as Maryland’s leading rusher with 83 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) takes a handoff and runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava, Mosley, and Jordan Lead Trojan Second-Half Pull-Away

USC regained the lead in the third quarter when Maiava engineered a 10-play, 78-yard drive culminating in a nine-yard touchdown pass to Mosley at the 2:06 mark. Mosley served as Maiava’s primary target throughout the night, hauling in eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while Maiava finished 21-of-35 passing for 237 yards and two scores.

The Trojans broke the game open in the fourth quarter through running back Waymond Jordan. Jordan extended USC's lead to 28-14 with a one-yard touchdown run at 12:49, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Maiava to Tanook Hines. Less than a minute later, following a Maryland turnover, Jordan delivered a 27-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 35-14. Jordan finished with 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

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Maryland answered late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Malik Washington capped a 12-play, 72-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run at the 3:56 mark. Washington finished the night completing 24 of 38 passes for 251 yards with two interceptions.

Turnover Margin and Time of Possession Impact Final Narrative

The statistical comparison highlighted USC's edge in total yardage, turnover leverage, and clock management. The Trojans generated 421 total offensive yards to Maryland's 352 and committed zero turnovers while forcing three takeaways from the Terrapins. USC also controlled the clock, holding a 33:45 to 26:15 advantage in time of possession.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Maryland defensive back Lavain Scruggs recorded a game-high 12 tackles, including nine solo stops. Wide receiver Kaleb Webb paced the Terrapins' receiving corps with six receptions for 56 yards.

Program Trajectories: Abdul-Rahim's Culture Reset Meets Riley's Coliseum Fortress

While the loss dropped Maryland to 4-7 on the season, the performance underscored an undeniable cultural shift within the program under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Taking over after Michael Locksley's midseason departure amid a five-game losing streak, Abdul-Rahim has revitalized team chemistry and competitiveness. Despite back-to-back victories heading into Los Angeles, Maryland fought through travel fatigue and minimal crowd support to remain highly competitive against a top-20 opponent.

For USC, the victory marked another home defense, improving the Trojans to 13-1 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum over the past two seasons under head coach Lincoln Riley. However, broader questions hover over the Trojan program. Even with an 8-3 record, USC remains on track to miss the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive year, keeping Riley's long-term outlook under scrutiny despite his formidable home record.

Maryland will return to College Park to wrap up the 2026 regular season against Penn State on November 28. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM, with live coverage airing nationally on FS1 and audio available via the Maryland Sports Radio Network

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