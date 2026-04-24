Keeley Block Lifts Women's Lacrosse In Overtime Against Johns Hopkins Into The Big Ten Championship

Keeley Block received a pass right outside the circle, slicing a shot underneath the right side with 1:10 left in the extended time period, defeating Johns Hopkins, 15-14, in a heart-racing overtime battle in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday afternoon at U-M Lacrosse Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The victory for the Terps sets them up for an epic rematch against division foes, Northwestern, in the Championship game on Sunday afternoon. Last time the two teams met up a couple weeks ago at College Park, Northwestern snuck away with a one-goal victory. Maryland's victory leads them to their third Big Ten championship appearance in the past four seasons.

The dynamic duo and leaders for Maryland, Kori Edmondson and Lauren LaPointe, guided the Terps to victory, each notching a hat trick in the closely contested match.

The first quarter saw both teams trade goals, with the quarter tightly contested. Kristen Shanahan kicked off the scoring for Maryland, notching a strike three minutes into the game.

Johns Hopkins tied the game at the 9:54 mark. However, Jordyn Lipkin responded with back-to-back goals, with the second one coming off a nice spin move within the attack zone to send the ball past the lower right side of the goalie.

The Blue Jays recorded three goals in the final six minutes of the quarter to lead 4-3 entering the second.

In the second quarter, it was all Maryland as control of the game leaned toward the Terps, who notched seven goals and held Johns Hopkins to one. The seven-goal period matched the highest output in a quarter on the season for Maryland.

However, Johns Hopkins came out of the half ready to mount a comeback, outscoring Maryland 6-2. Maisy Clevenger and Edmondson were the lone Terps scorers in the quarter, which allowed Maryland to go up by four and five goals at different points. Maryland led 12-11 entering the fourth.

Johns Hopkins took a brief one-goal lead after scoring the quarter's first two goals around the 11-minute mark in a span of less than one minute.

Edmondson tied the game back up at the 7:53 mark after Lipkin found her in front of the net.

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4Q| #4 Maryland 13, #5 Johns Hopkins 13 pic.twitter.com/sKO4LGpfjb — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) April 24, 2026

At the 4:50 mark, Maryland briefly took a one-goal lead, but 45 seconds later, Johns Hopkins tied the game.

Turnovers by both teams prevented late-game heroics in regulation, sending the game into overtime tied at 14-14. A yellow card in overtime set up Block's game-winning goal.

Five Terps had multi-point games: Shanahan (4 points), Block (4 points), LaPointe (4 points), Edmondson (4 points), and Lipkin (5 points).

Maryland goalie JJ Suriano made eight saves on the day.

Lacey Downey led Johns Hopkins with five goals.

Key Team Stats

Johns Hopkins outshot Maryland 36-25 and 20-18 with shots on goal.

Both Maryland and Johns Hopkins were even with free position shots (4-4) and ground balls (11-11).

The Terps won the draw control battle 16-14.

Maryland went 19-of-23 on clears, and Johns Hopkins was 19-of-20.

Up Next:

Maryland takes on Northwestern in a rematch in the Big Ten Championship on Sunday at 12 p.m.