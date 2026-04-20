Maryland Softball Travels To Delaware For Season Series Deciding Matchup

The Maryland Terrapins softball team is back in action tomorrow against the Delaware Blue Hens at Delaware Softball Field in Newark, Delaware. The Terps ride into this matchup winners of their previous game on Sunday against Illinois, where they dominated, finishing 9-1.

Sophomore pitcher Aubrey Wurst picked up the win, striking out three batters, holding the Fighting Illini to three hits and one run. Wurst has embarked on a great stretch from the circle, picking up two wins in her past three starts.

Sunday's victory was the Terps' third win in the Big Ten this season. Maryland is now 17-27 overall and 3-18 in conference play.

As for Maryland against Delaware, this will be the third meeting of the series between the cross-state opponents. Delaware took the first meeting 5-2, back in February at the Mizuno Classic. However, when the two teams met at College Park in March, the Terps picked up a convincing 8-2 win.

In the March victory against the Blu Hens, the pitching tandem of Caitlyn Olensky and Wurst combined for eight strikeouts and allowed only two hits.

Mariah Penta belted a solo home run shot in the second inning that put Maryland on the board first. Zayda Rocke and Sammi Woods provided the Terps with reliable hitting, each finishing with two hits and two RBIs.

Maryland's game on Tuesday is its last out-of-conference game before its final series of the regular season, which starts on Friday. The Terps will host this year's Big Ten Tournament for the first time, starting on May 6th (Wednesday) to May 9th (Saturday) at Maryland Softball Stadium.

A Look Into Delaware's Top Contributors

Catcher Sydney Shaffer: .350 AVG, 31 runs, 42 hits, seven doubles, one triple, (team-leading 14 home runs), and 41 RBIs.

Infielder Maddie Diamond: .252 AVG, 28 runs, 32 hits, six doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, and 40 RBIs.

Infielder Katie Scheivert: .350 AVG, 32 runs, (team-leading 48 hits), (team-leading eight hits), three home runs, and 27 RBIs.

Pitcher Josie Crossman (12-8 record): 3.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, seven complete games, three shutouts, two saves, 93 strikeouts, and 73 runs (55 earned runs).

Karli Challburg (6-3 record): 3.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, one complete game, one shutout, one save, 59 strikeouts, 46 runs (32 earned runs), and 21 walks.

What Maryland Must Do To Win?

Winners in three of their last four, Maryland has been arguably playing some of their best and most consistent softball of the season of late. There are two main reasons they've seen results showing up in the win-loss column...

1.) Starting Pitching- When you're getting a minimum of 4 to 5 solid innings of work from your pitcher deep into the contest, you can stay in the game. The Terps' opponents' past total runs in their victories have been: Howard (0 runs), Illinois (1 run), and Illinois (1 run).

2.) Driving In Runners Home- Timely homers and strong hitting with runners in scoring position have boosted a Terrapin offense that ranks 14th in RBIs (Big Ten), 14th in hits (Big Ten), and 14th in runs (Big Ten).

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