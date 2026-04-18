Buzz Williams has brought the number of new players joining the Maryland Terrapins next season to eight.

The Terps have the nation's No. 8 freshmen recruiting class, consisting of four players including five-star small forward Baba Oladotun. Now, they have just as many transfer portal additions.

Their latest acquisition is forward Maban Jabriel, who previously spent two years with Queens University of Charlotte, a member of the ASUN.

Jabriel announced his commitment to Maryland on his Instagram account:

During his sophomore campaign with the Royals, Jabriel played in all 35 games, mainly off the bench, and averaged 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 19.8 minutes.

Shooting is Jabriel's greatest strength. At 6'9", he has the size to win battles close to the basket, but the Waterloo, Ontario native can score from all over the court.

Jabriel shot 49.5% from the field, 43.2% from deep, and 77.4% at the free throw line last season. The Terps can certainly use the help after being the worst shooting team (40.7% overall) not just in the Big Ten, but across all the Power conferences.

The rest of Maryland's transfer class looks like this:

Tomislav Buljan - power forward who averaged 13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists for New Mexico last season.

Robert Jennings II - power forward who averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists for Oklahoma State in 2024-25 (injured most of last season).

Bishop Boswell - combo guard who averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for Tennessee last season.

Put together, the Terps currently have the No. 4 incoming crop of players, according to 247 Sports. That figure was as high as No. 1 this offseason and could rise back up with additional moves.

Maryland is confirmed to be keeping at least three players from last season: Rakease Passmore, who redshirted due to injury, along with Andre Mills and George Turkson Jr.

Pharrel Payne also wishes to return but is waiting for his medical hardship waiver to be approved by the NCAA.

That leaves Buzz with three scholarship spots to fill - either with more transfers or the undecided members of last year’s team, Myles Rice and Guillermo Del Pino.

Players only have until this Tuesday, April 21 to enter the portal, so a decision for both Rice and Del Pino will be made soon.

Maryland On SI will continue to cover the Terps' transfer portal transactions as they occur.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.