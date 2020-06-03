AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Maryland Set to Hire Henry Baker as Cornerbacks Coach

AhmedGhafir

A former Terp is returning home to fill the lone vacancy on the coaching staff.

Maryland will hire former Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach Henry Baker as the new cornerbacks coach, multiple sources tell AllTerrapins. Maryland has not officially announced the addition of Baker, though a release is expected shortly.

Baker returns to College Park where he began his college career as a defensive back in 1994. After leaving the program as a two-year starter, Baker turned to his alma mater as he kicked off coaching career as a defensive grad assistant in 2008. Following his time with Maryland, he spent six years at the University of Delaware before coaching at both Rutgers and North Carolina.

Baker spent 2019 in his first season as the Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach, but was ultimately not retained when former Patriots offensive line coach Joe Judge was announced as the new head coach.

For Maryland, the news ends speculation dating back to March when former defensive backs coach Cory Robinson was named as the New Orleans Saints new assistant secondary coach. The newest hire gives Maryland an emerging football in New Jersey and Florida, where Baker’s two seasons with the Scarlet Knights helped him land prospects, such as current sophomore defensive back Avery Young. Baker also spent time at the high school level following his first coaching stint with the Terps as he spent four years between South Miami High School (Fl.) and Eastside High School (NJ), Baker’s alma mater.

Baker enters the program looking to turn around the secondary after the Terps finished the 2019 season with the Big Ten’s worst pass defense, allowing over 270 yards through the air.

Baker graduated from Maryland in 2003 with a degree in sociology.

Like and follow All Terrapins on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow All Terrapins Radio on Spotify

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Latest with Wise wide receiver Jalil Farooq

Maryland Terps' top target wide receiver Jalil Farooq breaks down latest in his recruitment and commitment timeline

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin

How Virginia Tackle Developed into Coveted Prospect

How proximity to home helps three schools with elite OT Tristan Leigh.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Maryland DB commit Jayon Venerable remains fired up about future for Maryland

The Terps' first commit Jayon Venerable talks about the program-changing 16-man class for Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

Turgeon, Locksley Release Statements on Protests, George Floyd

Mark Turgeon Turgeon, Mike Locksley Release Statements on national Protests, murder George Floyd

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: SFA DE Terrance Butler to Maryland

Breaking down St. Frances defensive end Terrance Butler, Maryland Terps latest commit.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

St. Frances DE Terrance Butler breaks down decision

St. Frances Baltimore native Terrance Butler explains why his commitment to maryland was an easy choice.

AhmedGhafir

What does Both Gach's list of finalists tell us about Maryland's chances to land the Utah transfer?

Both Gach's list of finalists provided potential insight into his thinking.

Josh Stirn

SFA defensive end Terrance Butler commits to Maryland

Third pickup from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances defensive end Terrance Butler for the Terps

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Locksley on connection with Steelers, McFarland & Brooks

Pittsburgh Steelers and Maryland Terps Mike Tomlin and Mike Locksley connection with safety Antoine Brooks and running back Anthony McFarland

AhmedGhafir

How Maryland set the stage for program-changing front seven

How head coach Mike Locksley and company rebuilt their front seven through the 2021 cycle.

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon