Maryland Set to Hire Henry Baker as Cornerbacks Coach

A former Terp is returning home to fill the lone vacancy on the coaching staff.

Maryland will hire former Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach Henry Baker as the new cornerbacks coach, multiple sources tell AllTerrapins. Maryland has not officially announced the addition of Baker, though a release is expected shortly.

Baker returns to College Park where he began his college career as a defensive back in 1994. After leaving the program as a two-year starter, Baker turned to his alma mater as he kicked off coaching career as a defensive grad assistant in 2008. Following his time with Maryland, he spent six years at the University of Delaware before coaching at both Rutgers and North Carolina.

Baker spent 2019 in his first season as the Giants’ assistant defensive backs coach, but was ultimately not retained when former Patriots offensive line coach Joe Judge was announced as the new head coach.

For Maryland, the news ends speculation dating back to March when former defensive backs coach Cory Robinson was named as the New Orleans Saints new assistant secondary coach. The newest hire gives Maryland an emerging football in New Jersey and Florida, where Baker’s two seasons with the Scarlet Knights helped him land prospects, such as current sophomore defensive back Avery Young. Baker also spent time at the high school level following his first coaching stint with the Terps as he spent four years between South Miami High School (Fl.) and Eastside High School (NJ), Baker’s alma mater.

Baker enters the program looking to turn around the secondary after the Terps finished the 2019 season with the Big Ten’s worst pass defense, allowing over 270 yards through the air.

Baker graduated from Maryland in 2003 with a degree in sociology.

