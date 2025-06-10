All terrapins

Maryland Football commit sticks with Terps despite offers from Michigan and Penn State

A Maryland Football commit has shut down his recruitment and will stick with the Terrapins, despite offers from rival Big Ten programs Michigan and Penn State.

Chris Breiler

Earlier this week, three-star linebacker Kaden Carter announced that he was shutting down his recruitment and sticking with the Terrapins. He committed to Maryland back in April and, despite having offers from other top programs like Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan, and Penn State, Carter says he's proud to call himself a Terp.

The 6-2, 205-pound linebacker out of Georgia is rated as the No. 58 overall prospect from the state and the No. 35 linebacker in the nation for the 2026 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

As of this writing, Maryland's 2026 recruiting class consists of six commitments and ranks 56th in the nation. Here's the latest look at the class:

CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

