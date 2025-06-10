Maryland Football commit sticks with Terps despite offers from Michigan and Penn State
Earlier this week, three-star linebacker Kaden Carter announced that he was shutting down his recruitment and sticking with the Terrapins. He committed to Maryland back in April and, despite having offers from other top programs like Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan, and Penn State, Carter says he's proud to call himself a Terp.
The 6-2, 205-pound linebacker out of Georgia is rated as the No. 58 overall prospect from the state and the No. 35 linebacker in the nation for the 2026 class, according to 247Sports Composite.
As of this writing, Maryland's 2026 recruiting class consists of six commitments and ranks 56th in the nation. Here's the latest look at the class:
- Zion Elee, 5-star EDGE
- Damon Hall Jr, 3-star TE
- Kaden Carter, 3-star LB
- Zahir Cobb, 3-star S
- Khmari Bing, 3-star CB
- Brayden Marko, 3-star TE
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football voted as having one of the easiest Big Ten schedules in 2025
Cardi B joins Stefon Diggs at the University of Maryland for football camp
CBS Sports puts Maryland basketball inside the NCAA Tournament 'bubble' tier for 2025-26