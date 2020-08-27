Running Back Commit Posts Blazing Hand-Timed 40 Dash

The Terps added their third local running back to the 2021 class earlier this month when John Carroll (MD) athlete Roman Hemby announced his commitment over offers from Duke, Indiana Vanderbilt and West Virginia among others. Maryland prioritized the 6-foot, 195-pound athlete since his late February offer and overcome depth chart concerns to solidify the future of the running back room.

Hemby himself showcased himself as a balanced running back that can make an impact out of the backfield or in between the tackles, but on Thursday afternoon, he showed Maryland fans just how fast he really is.

"Getting faster day by day! Clocked a 4.40 Today!" Hemby wrote on Twitter on the hand-timed attempt.

The versatile back helps provide the Maryland backfield with a do-it-all running back as committed prospects Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton, two complimentary running backs out of St. John's (DC), carve out niche roles in the offense. With just two scholarship running backs on the roster beyond 2020, running back recruiting was among the priorities heading into the 2021 cycle as Littleton jumpstarted the unit back on February 1.

The Terps were among the first Power Five schools to show interest in Hemby as offensive line coach John Reagan began showing interest during his sophomore season. As he added the hometown team to a growing list of suitors, Hemby kept Maryland under consideration due to a strong relationship with position coach Elijah Brooks. "I don’t really have a list, but they’re definitely in consideration ever since the first time [offensive line coach John] Reagan came to my school my sophomore year," he said back in May.

Hemby posted 1,412 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns as a kick returner and running back during his junior season.