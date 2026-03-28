While the Maryland Terrapins focus on getting ready for the 2026 season, Head Coach Mike Locksley and his staff also have some attention turned towards the 2027 recruiting class.

The Terps had one prospect - three-star defensive back Levi Babin from Virginia - verbally commit in the fall, and now the program has secured a second.

This time, it's a running back from one state north: three-star Mekhi Graham of Pottstown, PA.

Graham was offered by Maryland in January and took an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. That experience was enough for him to commit the next day:

Graham had also offers from Syracuse, Pitt, West Virginia, Boston College, Toledo, Cincinnati, UConn, Army, and Buffalo. He previously took unofficial visits to Syracuse, as well as Penn State and Rutgers, last year.

The 6'0", 210 lbs. back is a Composite Top 30 prospect out of Pennsylvania in his class. He was named 1st-Team All-State RB after a strong junior campaign featuring 1,800 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Mekhi Graham is going OFF.



Below is @MekhiGraham7’s second score of the night. Excuse the blur, Graham was GONE.



This makes it 16-7 OJR @CoachTerryPSU pic.twitter.com/7U29VRmi5x — VicCastilloPRZ (@PRZVicCastillo) September 14, 2024

Graham also participates in track and field, with reported best times of 11.35 in the 100-meter dash and 23.20 in the 200-meter dash.

While it's extremely early in the recruiting cycle, the Terps currently have the No. 57 Class of 2027 according to 247 Sports.

Locksley assembled the No. 43 recruiting class (11th in Big Ten) this year, highlighted by five-star Edge Zion Elee, and the No. 28 Class of 2025 (9th in Big Ten), led by high four-star QB Malik Washington.

More 2027 prospects are scheduled to visit campus over the coming weeks while Maryland's spring football camp is ongoing. We'll update you should any of them choose to commit to the Terps.

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