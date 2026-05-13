2027 Quarterback Brodie Campbell Has Maryland Apart Of Final Four Schools

The Maryland Terrapins football program, despite gearing up for the 2026 college football season in the coming months, is still full steam ahead with its 2027 recruiting class. Brodie Campbell, a three-star quarterback out of Newnan, Georgia, has narrowed his list of schools to four, including the Terps.

Campbell has received high interest from schools across the nation, with 30 schools reaching out to the quarterback. Three days ago, Chad Newman of Rivals Sports reported that Maryland, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, and Arkansas are the final four.

#Terps in the final four for Georgia QB Brodie Campbell after offering last week https://t.co/KDwe64QsbU — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) May 10, 2026

Campbell has official visits planned to the other three schools later and leading into next month: May 29th (Georgia Tech), June 12th, 2026 (Iowa State), and June 19th, 2026 (Arkansas).

Now, unlike the other three schools, there have been no public reports or indications of a visit planned to College Park, or even of the Terps officially offering Campbell.

Campbell has shown improvement from season to season in his first three years at Newman.

247Sports Composite has Campbell ranked as the 31st best quarterback out of the 2027 class, the 60th best player in the state of Georgia, and the no. 503 best player in the country.

Here are some statistics the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior quarterback has produced....

Freshman season- 2023-24: 10 games played, 59 completions, 705 passing yards, 51% completion percentage, 70.5 passing yards per contest, five touchdowns, four interceptions, and 69.8 QB rate.

Sophomore season- 2024-25: 11 games played, 167-of-250 passes completed, 67% completion percentage, 2,11o passing yards, 191.8 passing yards per contest, 19:4 touchdown ratio, and 111.6 QB rate.

Junior season- 2026-26- Once again started 11 games, completing 194-of-297 total passes for 2609 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Campbell held a 65% completion percentage and a QB rating of 108.6 while also rushing for touchdowns.

The young quarterback displayed high-end accuracy, touch, and precision on his passes across all three levels of the field, along with good pocket presence.

Why Maryland?

Currently, Terps head coach Mike Locksley and his staff have entrusted the offense to Malik Washington, a local talent from the DMV who was a four-star recruit entering his first season at College Park. Washington had a record-setting first season as the No. 1 quarterback despite a lack of overall team success in the 2025 season.

Washington announced his plans to stay with the homegrown team in the winter,

Where does Campbell fit in all of this, you may ask?

Well, depending on the success of the 2026 season for both Washington and the Terps, they could face some changes afterward. Locksley has struggled to maintain consistency in winning seasons throughout his tenure at College Park, and it was only made worse after a rough 4-8 finish despite winning their first four games in 2025. Another season of the same results could prompt changes to the program, and if that were the case, it's no guarantee that Washington would stay because of his ties to Locksley.

Another reason is if Washington finds heightened success in year two under newly signed offensive coordinator Clint Trickett's offense, maybe he looks to take his talents to the next level. Yes, I know Washington is young, and Maryland doesn't have a track record of producing NFL quarterbacks, but you can't say never, especially given the talent Washington has.

Bringing in Campbell allows him to redshirt maybe in his first year, sit back and learn, develop on and off the field, and come year two, he could make a serious run at the starting position depending on the room at hand.

Currently, the quarterbacks outside of Washington on the Terps roster are: Nathan Bernhard (freshman), Jackson Hamilton (redshirt-freshman), Devin Kargman (redshirt-junior), and Max Lawrence (junior). Not a lot of guys with a ton of collegiate experience on the field.

Will stay tuned on Campbell's decision.

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