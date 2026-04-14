Terps Join the Race for Rising 2028 OT Kyan Reaves

The Maryland Terrapins are wasting no time securing the trenches for the future, officially extending an offer to Kyan Reaves, a massive offensive tackle prospect from the Class of 2028. Standing at a towering 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 310 pounds, the George Washington standout already possesses the elite physical frame that Power Four recruiters dream of. By jumping into the mix early for this local powerhouse, head coach Michael Locksley and his staff are signaling a clear priority: keeping top-tier, homegrown size in-state to anchor the Terps' offensive line for years to come.

Maryland enters a competitive recruitment landscape for Reaves, joining several programs that have already recognized the massive tackle’s high ceiling. Virginia Tech and Wake Forest represent significant ACC interest. Meanwhile, East Carolina and Georgia State have also extended offers. By jumping into the fray alongside these established suitors, Maryland sets the stage for a classic regional battle to keep one of the most physically imposing prospects in the 2028 class close to home.

Securing a commitment from a prospect like Reaves is a cornerstone move for Maryland’s long-term roster construction, specifically addressing the program's need for "NFL-sized" anchors in the Big Ten. Standing 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds as only a sophomore, Reaves provides the Terps with a developmental head start.

While most recruits spend their first two years in a college strength program to reach that size, Reaves would arrive in College Park with a frame already capable of competing at the Power Four level. Furthermore, his recruitment aligns with Mike Locksley’s strategic "DMV-to-UMD" pipeline. By offering a George Washington standout early, Maryland is attempting to wall off the region from ACC poachers like Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, ensuring that the best local talent stays home to protect future Maryland quarterbacks through the late 2020s.

i had a great sophomore year on varsity .Went 11-2 and i helped get both of our running backs 1,000 yards this year.

here is my film from every gamehttps://t.co/0xmv9ybhYg@CoachReavesJr @C_Perdue4 @CoachMorrisGW@GDUB_FB

@CoachChambersGW @GWEagleFootball @Rivals — Kyan Reaves (c/o28) (@KyanReaves4174) December 3, 2025

A dominant force at the point of attack, Reaves is a massive right tackle who effectively leverages his size to overwhelm defenders consistently. His film reveals a prospect with a remarkably strong base and an explosive initial strike, traits that make him particularly dangerous in the run game. By generating significant vertical movement and driving defensive ends completely out of the play, Reaves served as the primary engine for a George Washington rushing attack that produced 2,289 rushing yards last season. Beyond his raw strength, he plays with a relentless "finisher" mentality, constantly looking to use his leverage to bury opponents in the turf.

As with most young tackles of his immense stature, Reaves’ primary areas for growth center on his flexibility and lateral range. His 6-foot-6 frame, while an asset, occasionally leads to him playing with a high pad level, which can allow smaller, more technical edge rushers to get under his chest and negate his natural strength. Furthermore, while he is a physical force in a straight line, his "mirror" ability in pass protection remains a work in progress. High-level speed rushers can currently catch him leaning or over-extending, suggesting he will need to refine his foot speed and balance to effectively cut off the corner against elite collegiate athletes.

Reaves fits the specific profile that Maryland Offensive Line Coach Brian Braswell and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Damian Wroblewski have prioritized: high-ceiling developmental size.

From a schematic perspective, Reaves is an ideal fit for Maryland’s offensive identity under coordinator Clint Trickett, which utilizes a balanced attack requiring tackles who can "wash out" defenders to create lanes for dynamic playmakers. Reaves’ ability to generate consistent movement on the right side aligns perfectly with the gap-blocking potential Trickett’s system demands.

Moreover, his arrival would help further Maryland’s ongoing mission to bridge the "size gap" in the trenches since joining the Big Ten. By adding Reaves’ sheer mass to the roster, the Terps gain a vital piece capable of standing up to the elite interior power and physicality defined by programs like Michigan and Ohio State.

While the 2028 recruiting cycle is still in its infancy, Maryland’s early offer to Reaves serves as a strategic opening blast in what is sure to be a high-stakes pursuit. By identifying his elite physical traits now, the Terrapins have positioned themselves at the forefront of his recruitment, emphasizing their commitment to building a powerhouse offensive line from the ground up.

As Reaves continues to refine his technique at George Washington, the battle for his signature will likely intensify, but Maryland’s proactive approach ensures they are firmly in the mix to keep this massive local talent in the DMV.

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