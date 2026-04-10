Maryland Football Adds Offensive Lineman to Class of 2026

Maryland football has added to their 2026 recruiting class with a prospect originally slated for the 2027 crop.

Jon Panagou, a three-star offensive lineman from Pingree School in South Hamilton, Massachusetts, has chosen to reclassify to the Class of 2026 and join the Terps.

Panagou visited College Park March 27-28 and met with head coach Mike Locksley and staff before announcing his commitment:

The 6’4", 305 lbs. lineman had one other power conference offer from Syracuse, as well as interest from Army, Navy, UConn, UMass, and several FCS schools. He also visited Boston College, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Maryland offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski - a Rhode Island native - was Panagou's primary recruiter. The New England connection certainly didn't hurt his efforts to bring the big man back to College Park.

Panagou played both tackle and guard during his shortened high school career. He's set to enroll at Maryland over the summer and hit the ground running once fall camp gets underway.

The Class of 2026 is now 19 players strong. Panagou's addition brings it up to the No. 40 recruiting class nationally, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Here's what the rest of the Terps' class looks like:

Nathan Bernhard, QB (Ashland, OH) - 6'5", 227 lbs.

Cameron Brickle, DL (Bradenton, FL) - 6'2", 305 lbs.

Darrell Carrey, Safety (Hyattsville, MD) - 6'2", 185 lbs. *247 Sports four-star

Kaden Carter, LB (Barnesville, GA) - 6'2", 205 lbs. *ESPN four-star

Zahir Cobb, Safety (Washington, D.C.) - 6'2", 180 lbs.

Jianni Davis, Edge (Forestville, MD) - 6'1", 230 lbs.

Zion Elee, Edge (Baltimore, MD) - 6'3", 220 lbs. *Consensus five-star

Damon Hall Jr., TE (Baltimore, MD) - 6'5", 205 lbs.

Sean Johnson, CB (Severn, MD) - 6'1", 175 lbs.

Jayden Kitchens, WR (Springfield, VA) - 6'2", 190 lbs.

Rory Knipp, LS (Pittsburgh, PA) - 6'0", 200 lbs.

Brayden Marko, TE (Washington, DC) - 6'6", 240 lbs.

Jesse Moody, OL (Philadelphia, PA) - 6'6", 350 lbs.

Day'jon Moore, OL (Willis, TX) - 6'3", 305 lbs. *ESPN four-star

Hakim Satterwhite, CB (Baltimore, MD) - 6'2", 180 lbs.

Josiah Teasley, WR (Springfield, VA) - 6'5", 190 lbs.

Jamarcus Whyce, DL (Dayton, OH) - 6'1", 265 lbs. *ESPN four-star

Javonte Williams, TE (Germantown, MD) - 6'4", 220 lbs.

Many of the bunch, including the five-star Elee, are already on campus for spring camp. The public will have a chance to see them practice at Maryland's first Spring Showcase, which will be held Saturday, April 25th at SECU Stadium.

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