Maryland Football Scores Major Recruiting Win With RB Terrance Grant Jr.

Head coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins have added another face to their Class of 2027 - and this one chose to move coast to coast over a plethora of other options.

Three-star RB Terrance "TJ" Grant Jr., a native of Las Vegas, verbally committed to the Terps on Sunday, announcing the decision via his Instagram account:

Grant previously won a Nevada State Championship with Bishop Gorman in 2024. After starring for his hometown squad the past two years, he transferred to the prestigious DeMatha Catholic High School for his upcoming senior season.

State Champs!! So much to be thankful for. God thank you for your Love and favor. My coaches and Teammates for the hard-work and dedication! Mom and Pops @coach_Tgrant thank you for your guidance and love. #bishopgormanfb #grind don’t stop #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/FNjNMcO5Un — Terrance Grant. jr (@TerranceJr) November 28, 2024

That proved to be a telltale sign of his college decision - and with the stack of scholarships available to him, it looks like a major recruiting win for Maryland.

Grant's other offers included BYU, Gerogia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, and Wisconsin. Penn State also offered him before James Franklin was fired.

Needless to say, it was a wide open competition. But after taking an official visit to College Park three days ago, it seems Locksley and his staff won the battle.

"There's countless boxes I can check off," Grant told Jeff Ermann of 247 Sports. "But at a program like Maryland, success is easily accessed by the hungry, and with enough hungry people like me on that roster, I feel like this team deserves to become great."

Grant comes from a football family; his father played at San Jose State before going into coaching, and he is currently the assistant RBs coach for FCS Northern Colorado.

The 6'0", 200 lbs. back becomes the seventh commitment in Maryland's Class of 2027, joining three other recent additions in QB William Jackson, OT Caleb Canty, and S Kevin Jackson.

Also in the group are CB Levi Babin, RB Mekhi Graham, and WR Davion Vanderbilt. Together, they are currently ranked the No. 52 recruiting class according to 247 Sports.

We'll have profiles on the other recent commitments, as well as updates on additional prospects with Maryland interest, right here On SI.

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