Texas Wide Receiver Davion Vanderbilt Commits to Maryland

As Maryland football spring camp enters its final week, head coach Mike Locksley continues to balance preparing his current roster for the upcoming year with building for the future.

An announcement made late Tuesday is an example of him doing the latter.

After taking an unofficial visit to campus on Saturday, Texas wide receiver Davion Vanderbilt became the third prospect from the Class of 2027 to verbally commit to the Terps:

The 6'1", 195 lbs. wideout does not yet have a star rating from the major recruiting sites. According to his social media, Vanderbilt also received scholarship offers from UTSA and Baylor.

He also drew interest from his hometown University of Houston, as well as Arkansas, Army, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Washington State, and Wyoming.

During his junior season at Channelview High School, Vanderbilt had 39 receptions for 805 yards and earned First-Team All-District honors. He is notably the cousin of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Grateful 🙏🏽 to @JalenHurts for believing in me and motivating me to always be the best version of myself 💪🏽. pic.twitter.com/4HYevtNe7h — Davion Vanderbilt '27 WR (@Vanderbilt12_D) March 12, 2026

Wide receiver depth is an important area for nearly every team in the modern college landscape, but especially for a program like Maryland. With a pass-heavy offense led by quarterback Malik Washington - who must play at least through 2027 before becoming NFL Draft eligible - they need to ensure he has enough options.

The Terps acquired two experienced WRs in the offseason, Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and Chris Durr Jr., who both have two years of eligibility remaining. This year's other expected starting receiver, former Tennessee Volunteer Kaleb Webb, only has one season left, so there's potential for a quick freshman breakout to be his eventual replacement.

The Terps now have three verbal commits from the Class of 2027. The other two are three-star Pennsylvania running back Mekhi Graham and three-star Virginia defensive back Levi Babin.

The group currently ranks 66th nationally - and 17th in the Big Ten - according to 247 Sports. That said, it's still extremely early in the cycle, and Maryland has its eyes on several top talents, including in-state four-stars Cahron Wheeler and Rion Jackson.

You can check out other Terps recruiting news and recent offers here On SI, and we'll continue to post updates as more prospects visit campus and update their interest lists. Maryland's Spring Showcase, which is this Saturday at 1pm, should have several more recruits attending.

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