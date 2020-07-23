Thursday Recruiting Roundup: One Target Added and Dropped, Target Decision Imminent & New 2023 Offer

The latest news on Thursday…

Pac-12 decision…the conference announced on Thursday that they’ll move forward with plans for a 10-game conference-only matchup as schedules were pushed back two weeks, beginning September 19. The Pac-12 now joins the Big Ten in finalizing plans to add a tenth game to each teams’ schedules, though the Big Ten has yet to announce plans to add the tenth game. What seemed to be an inevitable decision is now coming to fruition, while a big meeting lies ahead tomorrow. The NCAA Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on Friday in an important day for the future of fall sports this collegiate season. While the board only has the power to cancel fall sports championships, the move could cast a dark cloud for just how viable a 2020 season really is. The potential cancellation of fall sports could cost Power Five schools a collective $4 billion or $61.5 million per school, according to a report conducted by Washington University in St. Louis.

Top cut for…East Central (MS) C.C. athlete JD Martin as he released a top four of Florida Atlantic, Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia on Wednesday. The Terps anted up back on April 1 after running backs coach Elijah Brooks made the call as another piece in a growing running back board. Maryland has a pair of running backs in the class but are looking for another, but the relationships at Florida Atlantic and West Virginia are strong in his recruitment.

Missed cut for…Robinson Secondary (VA) elite offensive tackle Tristan Leigh. The five-star target was at the top of the board for Maryland as the closest suitor in his recruitment, but Leigh released a top five on Wednesday as Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma made the cut. All five have drawn respective buzz at times during their recruitment, but the miss for Maryland will lead the staff to their remaining tackle targets. Maryland is now involved with a pair of tall, lean tackles out of Clearwater Academy (FL) in Bruno Zandamela and Albert Reese, who did an interview with All Terrapins today. Maryland is also in the mix for Independence C.C. tackle Keegan Vaughn while becoming one of the latest offers for Florida guard commit Deyavie Hammond.

New 2023 offer…South Walton (FL) tight end Pearce Spurlin had himself his biggest day in the early stages of his recruitment. Georgia, Louisville, Maryland and Penn State all extended offers to the 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end on Thursday to join Charlotte, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Recruitment drawing to an end…top target Michael Myslinski is still close to a decision. An initial timeline had a timeframe set for as early as this weekend, but he and his family have remained deliberate through the final stage of the process as they’ve privately narrowed down to their top suitors. Maryland has made the Florida center a top priority throughout his recruitment as Iowa’s pedigree for producing NFL offensive linemen has kept the Hawkeyes among the top competition. The relationships in place have maintained confidence in Maryland’s chances, but the staff could find out their fate early next week as Myslinski finalizes a decision date.