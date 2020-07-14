SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Bruno Zandamela Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Bruno Zandamela
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 310 pounds
School: Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International
Schools of Interest: Considering FIU, Iowa State, Liberty and others. 

Frame: Massive, well-developed frame with room to add even more mass in the lower half. 

Athleticism: Zandamela is a raw tackle prospect with a massive frame, which he uses to overwhelm opposing edge rushers. He is learning to use his leverage at times, but has to continue to improve that aspect of his game. 

Instincts: He is raw as a football player and relies on his massive frame to overwhelm smaller defenders. Great wingspan is underutilized at this time. 

Polish: Zandamela is a raw tackle prospect with a massive frame, and he is more athletic than expected. He needs to improve his overall technique, especially his pass protection set. He needs to improve depth and eliminate negative steps, and improve his leverage in the running game. 

Bottom Line: Bruno Zandamela is a long, physically massive frame with a raw technique. He needs to improve various facets of his game including pad height in the run game and footwork within his pass protection set. He will struggle with elite edge rushers if he does not improve. He projects as a Power 5 contributor over the course of his career.

