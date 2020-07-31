AllTerrapins
Trader Scores to Push Eagles Lacrosse into Championship

AhmedGhafir

Two-sport athlete Dante Trader has to wait for football season, but on Friday, he got a chance to showcase why he's among the nation's best lacrosse players in the in the STX National High School Lacrosse Showcase based out of Columbia, Maryland.

Trader scored a goal in the second quarter to push the Eagles (MD) ahead to four midway through the second quarter. The Eagles held on for the 9-7 victory of the Dons Squad, securing their invite to tomorrow's championship game against the Taft School (CT). The Eagles enter tomorrow's match 4-1 in the round-robin tournament that features Calvert Hall (MD), Culver Military Academy (IN) and Deerfield Academy (MA), all within the 2020 preseason top-five. The Eagles entered the day 2-1 in the the three-day tournament. Afer defeating Conestoga (PA) 10-4 in their first game, the Eagles fell 11-7 to Taft School (CT) before defeating St. Stephens St. Agnes to close the day. The Eagles continued their winning ways on Friday, defeating Culver Academy (IN) 7-2 before taking out Dons Sqaud en route to the championship game.

Trader, considered the fifth-best player in the country according to Inside Lacrosse, committed to Maryland lacrosse head coach John Tillman heading into his junior season as he transferred into McDonogh. It wasn't long before football head coach Mike Locksley extended an offer to Trader on the gridiron as Trader made the easy decision to become the second commit of Maryland's 2021 class. His potential in both sports gives Maryland a dynamic two-sport athlete who, according to Inside Lacrosse, can make an immediate impact.

A superior athlete with upside to spare, Trader is starting to show tremendous progress as an offensive weapon. Set to transfer from Delmar (Del.) into the MIAA, he displays blazing speed between the boxes, underrated vision and ever-present toughness

Aug 26, 2019

After leading the team in receiving yards as a junior, Trader was tabbed as a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate as the high-ceiling incoming free safety adds plenty of athleticism to the Terps' backline.

Dante Trader Jr. is a well-rounded athlete with high upside because of his quick area bursts, and natural instincts for the football. He plays both ways at the high school level but projects more as a defensive back because of his ranginess, ball skill, and ability to turn turnovers into instant offense. He projects as a Power 5 starter over his career.

