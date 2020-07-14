SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Dante Trader Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: ATH Dante Trader Jr.
Projected Position: Athlete
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds
School: Owings Mill (Md.) McDonogh School
Committed to: Maryland 

Frame: Compact, lean frame with room to add definition across upper half while adding bulk overall. 

Athleticism: Naturally gifted athlete with requisite ball skills on both sides of the ball. He projects more as a DB due to his fluidity in the hips and ability to break on the football. He also excels in lacrosse. 

Instincts: Drops well in coverage, tends to read the quarterback early and has a nose for the football. 

Polish: Intriguing athlete with short area quickness but enough top end speed to be a rangy, midfielder on the back end of the defense. He exhibits nice ball skills and jumps passing lanes effectively. He needs to refine his tackling form, but that should come as he adds bulk. 

Bottom Line: Dante Trader Jr. is a well-rounded athlete with high upside because of his quick area bursts, and natural instincts for the football. He plays both ways at the high school level but projects more as a defensive back because of his ranginess, ball skill, and ability to turn turnovers into instant offense. He projects as a Power 5 starter over his career.

