Terps Softball Open Up The Season 2-3

The Maryland Terrapins softball team opened up the 2026 season this past weekend in the Black & Gold Classic at Orlando, Florida.

The Terps (2-3) faced off against Boston University and Buffalo University on Friday, Feb. 6th, followed by games against CSU Bakersfield and Central Florida the next day, Saturday, Feb. 7th, and closing out the tournament Sunday, Feb. 8th, against Central Florida for the final time.

Game One vs. Boston University

Maryland opened up the season with a strong back-and-forth pitchers' duel against Boston University (3-2). Terps sophomore pitcher Aubrey Wurst had a strong opening game in her second season at the circle.

Wurst was phenomenal through five innings; she punched out four, walked only two, allowed three hits, and allowed only one run.

3️⃣ up 3️⃣ down in the top of the first to start the 2026 season!!🐢 #feartheturtle pic.twitter.com/jq48Qj9HYw — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 6, 2026

The Terriers' starting pitcher, Kasey Richard, was dominant, striking out 13 batters, allowing only one hit, and pitching a complete seven innings.

B.U broke open the game in the third, with an RBI walk after a couple of singles put runners in scoring position.

Keira Bucher came in relief of Wurst in the sixth inning, pitching a 1-2-3 inning.

B.U added two more insurance runs in the seventh.

Game Two vs. (Buffalo) & Game Three (CSU Bakersfield)

In the next two contests, the Terps picked up back-to-back wins against Buffalo, 10-3, and CSU Bakersfield, 5-1.

Against Buffalo (2-3), the Terps got their bats going early, scoring two runs in the first inning after freshman Zayda Rocke belted an RBI double to left field. Followed by a wild pitch advancing a runner home.

Buffalo responded in the bottom of the first with three runs, highlighted by two errors.

Rocke kicked off the huge eight-run inning with an RBI fielder's choice, followed by RBI singles each by Bailey Murphy, Mariah Penta, and Gracie Wilson, guiding the Terps. Fielding errors added two more runs, and Matti Benson added a two-run RBI double.

In game three against CSU (0-6), Caitlin Olensky shut down the Bakersfield batters, holding them to only two hits through five innings. Olensky struck out three batters, earning her second-straight victory on the mound.

Sammi Woods led the Terps' batters, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run. Caroline Fox (RBI single) and Woods (RBI double) both scored in the fourth to expand on the Terps one run lead.

⬇️4️⃣ #26 Sammi Woods with her second hit of the day🥎



A double to left field



UMD 3 | CSU 0 pic.twitter.com/z3OrY6XjcF — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 7, 2026

Game Four & Five vs. UCF

The Terps led 4-0, 6-3, and 7-6 all before UCF's (5-1) fourth inning offensive explosion in the first of a doubleheader. The Knights hit a grand slam to kick off their consecutive scoring run in the fourth, which broke open the game.

UCF outhit Maryland 11-6, on their way to a 15-7 victory.

In game two, the Knights continue to build off their hot bats from the first matchup. Izzy Mertes kicked off the scoring with a two-run homer in the opening inning.

Penta responded for the Terps in the next inning, with an RBI sac fly to cut the deficit to one run.

Mertes hit her second homer of the game, driving in a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning. The Knights added two more runs before the end of the inning, ultimately scoring six runs in the inning, propelling them to another victory.

Up Next:

The Terps head to Greenville, North Carolina, for the Purple-Gold Classic on Friday, Feb. 13th. They start against Buffalo at 10 a.m., followed by a matchup against Notre Dame later that day at 12:30 p.m.