Victor Wembanyama Takes Back Top Spot in NBA MVP Odds After Monster 52-Point Game

The 2026-27 NBA season is less than three weeks old, and there is already some drama in the MVP market.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic surged into the top spot earlier in the week -- and he had another 40-point game on Wednesday night -- but he no longer is the favorite in this market.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has taken back the top spot after he was the preseason favorite after an insane 52-point, 24-rebound, eight-block game in a one-point win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Wemby was the first player since 1974 with 50 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in a game.

Victor Wembanyama just put up one of the most ABSURD stat lines you will ever see.



52 PTS, 24 REB, 8 BLK, 16/28 FG, 19/23 FT



MVP front runner after this performance? pic.twitter.com/nTyX12X6rp https://t.co/G8dYOq9RI2 — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 5, 2026

Wembanyama's performance pushed him to +195 to win the MVP this season, just ahead of Doncic (+200) in the market. The two Western Conference stars are the only players set at shorter than 4/1 odds and they are two of four players that are inside 10/1 to win the MVP this season.

After a slow start shooting the ball, Wemby is now averaging 29.0 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while blocking 4.5 shots per night. He's still shooting well under 30.0 percent from 3, but it hasn't changed his impact on the game as a whole for San Antonio.

While Doncic is leading the league in scoring and has a legit shot to average over 35 points per game, oddsmakers have put him behind Wembanayma after Wednesday's performance. It seems that these two players will be jockeying for the top spot in the MVP odds all season long.

2026-27 NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wemabanyama: +195

Luka Doncic: +200

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +425

Nikola Jokic: +900

Jayson Tatum: +1000

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +2500

Tyrese Maxey: +4000

Cade Cunningham: +4000

Jalen Brunson: +10000

Cooper Flagg: +10000

No other player has better than +15000 odds to win MVP.

The Lakers and Spurs don't face each other until Nov. 27 in an NBA Cup Group Stage matchup that could be an early MVP statement for both of these players.

Doncic may end up with much more impressive offensive numbers than Wemby, but the Spurs star remains the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, which is a major reason why he entered the campaign as the favorite in this market.

It'll be interesting to watch these two stars trade big games over the next few months, and the MVP odds may swing back towards Doncic if he continues his insane scoring pace.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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