A Few Games To Keep An Eye On During No. 6 Miami's Bye Week; First Alert: October 12, 2024
With No. 6 Miami on a bye week, there is time to examine other programs that could trouble the Hurricanes as they gear up to finish the second half of the season.
Some teams have started to turn in the right direction and will be on the Hurricanes' schedule, while others could be opponents in the College Football Playoff.
How to Watch: Full Week 7 TV Schedule During Miami Hurricanes Bye
1. 12 p.m. | Georgia Tech at North Carolina | CW Network
This game is at the top of the list because the Hurricanes have an important game against the Yellow Jackets in the next few weeks. UNC has been struggling, but they tend to play well against GT, who are also looking to find their groove after struggling to start the season. This will be a key watch to see what works well against this team's defense while also figuring out how to stop the running game of the Jackets.
2. 3:30 p.m. | Cal at No. 22 Pitt | ESPN
After the Hurricanes came back and defeated Cal last week, they go on the road to face one of the hottest teams in the ACC in Pitt. The Panthers are performing like a top 5 team in the conference and with quarterback Eli Holstein, they have the chance to compete at the top of the league. The thing is, Cal is looking to find its mark in the ACC. The lose against the Hurricanes hurt but they still have a top-10 defense in the league with ball hawks all around. it will be an interesting game.
3. 7:30 p.m. | No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon | NBC
Likely the game of the week for College football in prime time on the national stage for the Buckeyes and the Ducks. Two teams are currently in the top 3 and depending on how this game goes, the Hurricanes could rise in the rankings even on their bye week. If it is a complete blowout on the side of Ohio State, the Ducks could fall out of the top team as they have had some inconsistent play. This will also be the first true team the Buckeyes have played all season.
Hurricanes Results
Volleyball: Miami 3, Norte Dame 2| Live Stats
Hurricanes Schedule
Swimming: Miami vs. SMU (Day 2)
Soccer: Miami vs. Clemson | Watch, Live Stats