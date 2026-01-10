Tre Donaldson's Career Game Leads Miami to Ninth Straight Victory Over Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 3-0 ACC) continue their win streak as they cruise past Georgia Tech (10-7, 1-3 ACC) 91-81 thanks to another clutch performance from transfer guard Tre Donaldson.

The Hurricanes started the game on fire with a 15-2 run that frustrated the Yellow Jackets team, but it did not keep them out of it. Miami would consistently struggle with defensive lapses that always kept the game close, and near-charted territories would have had to be navigated out of.

Enter Donaldson. He led the charge against the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 27 points, a career-high, and 10 assists for his fifth double-double of the season. He has a clutch gene and it has been activated since the Hurricanes' first ACC win against Pitt.

"He's got that gene," head coach Jai Lucas said. "At the end of the game that is what we saw. It everywhere he's been he did in high school, he did at Auburn, and they really showed it last year, Michigan just some of the big shots he hit. He loves those moments. and he's delivered these three conference games. He's delivered down the stretch. And so, you know, in those moments, I trust him, I trust him to make the right plays."

Donaldson's 10 assists also showed he has embraced the leadership and growth that Lucas needed from him at the start of the season. The senior guard has delivered and knows he can put his faith in himself and his team whenever they need him.

"When coach puts me in those situations, and we get the advantages we want, just being able to get it there on time and on target, and get these guys in areas where they need to go," Donaldson said. "That's my biggest thing, and I'm just continuing to do that for them."

The Hurricanes also saw four other players finish the game in double-digits. Malik Reneau finished the game with 18, Shelton Henderson 17, and center Ernest Udeh Jr. finished the game with another double-double.

Udeh has been electric not only from the air, soaring to catch lobs, but from the free-throw line. Over his past two games, the once 33-percent free-throw shooter has knocked down 7-8 from the charity stripe. It has given the Canes an offensive boost, allowing them to stay on the court and giving the Canes another offensive weapon.

"Constant conversations with myself just thinking about, obviously, the things that I can do to just improve my game and obviously help my team win in those areas," Udeh said. "And I mean, since, you know, the past games, all season long, obviously, you know its something I've been working on and again, credit to Coach C.

"We've been in that lab telling us the times before practice, during practice, after practice, game days coming in the morning. Just whenever we can get it in, you know, just constant repetition. So, obviously, you know, when I get out there and I'm shooting, I'm not thinking, I'm not thinking about anything else, but the work I put in, and knowing that, and trusting that it's going to go in when I get it up. So I'm obviously, like you said, it's a big key for us and our success, and obviously, it helps me personally, of course, but it's just something that I'm just going to continue to improve and work on."

The Hurricanes' nine-game win streak is nearly the program record of 14. The Canes are 11-0 at home this season and will be back on the road for their next game as they prepare for Notre Dame before a home game against Florida State.

