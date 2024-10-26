Ariana Rodriguez Earned A Triple-Double In Volleyball; First Alert: October 26, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The University of Miami volleyball team (14-6, 5-4) took the five-set win over the Duke Blue Devils (8-12, 4-5) on Friday night in the Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Hurricanes notched 56 kills, 67 digs, 12 blocks and eight aces. Redshirt freshman Ariana Rodriguez earned a triple-double with 12 kills, 16 digs and 24 assists, along with six blocks.
Miami started with a 4-2 lead in the final set, before Duke claimed the advantage, 8-7. The Hurricanes went on a run to lead 12-8 and ultimately claimed the set, 15-11.
The Hurricanes will face No. 25 UNC on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Football: Florida State vs. Miami
Rowing: Miami vs. UCF
Hurricanes Results:
- The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes swept a tri-meet at the Whitten Pool Friday, opening Homecoming weekend on the University of Miami campus with wins over visiting Rutgers and SMU. Miami topped SMU, 165-114, and bested Rutgers, 194-84, to improve to 3-0 on the season in head-to-head competitions.
- Volleyball: Miami 3, Duke 2
