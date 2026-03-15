Early Morning Rubber Match Decides Series Between Miami and Duke: Live Updates

Early morning baseball is the only way to decide the rubber match between the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes.

With the series tied 1-1, programs are looking for a statement that they are the better team this weekend.

1st Inning:

Top: The top of the order gets sent fighting down. Ogden grounded out, Cuvet struck out, and Sosa followed suit.

Bottom: Tate DeRias gets the start again for Miami, however he instantly walks one batter and has a base stolen. DeRias is struggling already. He walked two, had the bases loaded and defensively, the team is completely different with whoever is on the rubber.

DeRias gives up a grand slam. You could see it coming from a mile away. It could be his last Sunday start as well. Arteaga was giving him a chance, but ended up in the same boat as last week.

Duke 4, Miami 0

DeRias get's pulled and enters the Freshman Olson.

2nd Inning:

Top: The Hurricanes' offense tries to respond, and it's a timely response from Miami. Fabio Peralta with a single to send Derek Williams home, and Vance. Sheahan cuts into the lead with an RBI single: one out and two runners on base.

Duke 4, Miami 2

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