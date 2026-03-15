Early Morning Rubber Match Decides Series Between Miami and Duke: Live Updates
Early morning baseball is the only way to decide the rubber match between the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes.
With the series tied 1-1, programs are looking for a statement that they are the better team this weekend.
1st Inning:
Top: The top of the order gets sent fighting down. Ogden grounded out, Cuvet struck out, and Sosa followed suit.
Bottom: Tate DeRias gets the start again for Miami, however he instantly walks one batter and has a base stolen. DeRias is struggling already. He walked two, had the bases loaded and defensively, the team is completely different with whoever is on the rubber.
DeRias gives up a grand slam. You could see it coming from a mile away. It could be his last Sunday start as well. Arteaga was giving him a chance, but ended up in the same boat as last week.
Duke 4, Miami 0
DeRias get's pulled and enters the Freshman Olson.
2nd Inning:
Top: The Hurricanes' offense tries to respond, and it's a timely response from Miami. Fabio Peralta with a single to send Derek Williams home, and Vance. Sheahan cuts into the lead with an RBI single: one out and two runners on base.
Duke 4, Miami 2
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5