A Few Hurricanes Impress and Struggled During Senior Bowl Weekend: First Alert

The Miami Hurricanes had many who planned to be at the Senior Bowl. Still, time and other obligations after the national championship game cut players' time to prepare and get healthy. However, some still made the game.

Offensive lineman James Brockermeyer and Markel Bell impressed some during the practices and the game ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Some from the NFL staff loved what they saw especially from Brockmeyer.

"Despite checking in at 297 pounds (tied for the lightest O-lineman at this year's Senior Bowl), Brockermeyer was up to the task against every defensive lineman he faced in one-on-one drills. He displayed plus core strength, strong hands and a balanced base. It's rare for any offensive lineman to consistently outperform his defensive counterparts in one-on-one pass pro drills, but it's even more rare for a center to do it. Brockermeyer was lights-out throughout the day and made himself money." NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

There are some legit center options in this draft like Miami James Brockermeyer 👀 pic.twitter.com/VNT8c5pVU0 — Brad (@Graham_SFN) January 31, 2026

On the other hand, Bell's size has some ups and downs during the weekend. On day one, he was run over by Missouri’s Zion Young, but followed strongly with days two and three. He has many measurable attributes, many that teams would like to experiment with if they get a chance.

Markel Bell has insane measurables.



6086

358

3658 arms

900 hands



I'm very interested to see how he tests. Will he test heavy or will he be above average? pic.twitter.com/BhTsI5mNAv — John “Draft” Vogel (@DraftVogel) January 31, 2026

Countdown to Men's Basketball Selection Sunday

43 days until March 15

First Alert: Friday, February 1, 2026

New Track and Field Records:

The University of Miami track and field team closed out the Razorback Invitational with the school record in the men’s 4x400m relay and numerous top-five marks Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

The men’s relay team of Sean Watkins, George Franks, Ace Malone and Robert Joseph clocked a 3:05.52 to place second overall, breaking the previous record of 3:06.40 set last season.

The women’s 4x400m relay of Gabriella Grissom, Sanaa Hebron, Serena Tate and Antonia Sanchez Nunez registered the third-fastest time in school history with a time of 3:32.15.

In the women’s 800m, Natalie Varela and Grissom placed second and third, respectively. Varela clocked a 2:01.82, the second-fastest time in program history, as Grissom ran a 2:01.87.

The Hurricanes kept the momentum going in the men’s 400m as Malone registered a time of 45.75, the second-fastest in school annals as Franks set the fourth-fastest 400m time at 46.16.

Dominique Hall registered the third-highest heptathlon score in school history with 5603 points. Maddie Scheier improved her personal best time by 13 seconds for second on the school’s all-time list with a time of 9:30.00.

Enrique Borrego opened the day with the fourth-fastest time in program history in the men’s 800m with a time of 8:23.01.

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

[On Playing in the Super Bowl] “Just enjoy: enjoy this feeling, enjoy this atmosphere, but at the same time, be prepared. [It] doesn't get any higher than this. I don't care what game you play, when you say Super Bowl Sunday, that's at the top of the list. It's kind of like the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder's Cup for horse racing, when you have the best of the best. You have the best three-year olds and then Breeder's Cup comes around and you've got the best aged horses, the best two-year olds, the best three-year olds, the best fillies, the best colts. So you have the best of the best, and that's where we're at. We're at the best of the best.” Vince Wilfork

Miami Hurricanes Thursday Results

Miami Men's Basketball, Cal 86, Miami 85

Miami Hurricanes Friday Schedule

Women's Golf: Miami at Ohio State/Therese Hession Regional Challenge

Women's Basketball: Syracuse at Miami

Countdown to 2026 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Season

13 days (Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, 7 p.m. ET)

