No. 24 Miami Looks To Avoid Early Season Blemish Against Boston College: Live Updates

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 24 Miami has a lot to clean up, and it starts against Boston College as they prepare to battle back after dropping the series opener to the Eagles.

The Hurricanes can hit the ball the issue now is trying to bring runners in. It is also a chance to see if the bullpen can find a way to improve as quickly as possible.

No. 24 Miami struggles to close out the game against the Boston College Eagles, gifting them their first win in conference play, while struggling to end the game.

After the Florida series loss, Miami found itself asking what needed to change in the lineup and how it could take advantage of runners on base. Against the Eagles, they still struggled to push runners home, even with a fast start.

Pregame:

Miami Starting Lineup Boston College Starting Lineup Jake Ogden, 2B Julio Solier, SS Michael Torres, CF Ty Mainolfi, 2B Daniel Cuvet, 3B Nick Wang, 1B Alex Sosa, C Jack Tommey, RF Derek Williams, RF Gunnar Johnson, C Brylan West, 1B Luke Gallo, 3B Dylan Dubovik, RF Kyle Wolff, DH Vance Sheahan, SS Owen DeShazo, LF Alonzo Alvarez, DH Ben Williams, CF Pitcher, Rob Evans Pitcher, Tyler Mudd

1st Inning:

Top: Solid start for Rob Evans. 2 Ks, and a ground out finish the top of the order.

Bottom: Another fast start for the Canes. Catcher drops the ball, and it's an RBI double for Alex Sosa. The base also gets loaded quickly as the Canes look to take advantage.

Miami 1, BC 0

West gets walked, bringing in another run for the Canes. A sac fly from Dylan Dubovik also brings in another run.

Miami 3, BC 0

2nd Inning:

Top: Evans gives up his first hit of the game as well as his first run. However, more ground outs nad flyouts help the Canes get out of the inning.

Miami 3, BC 1

