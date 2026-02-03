Four Hurricanes In First Two Rounds of ESPN's Latest NFL Mock Draft: First Alert

The 2026 NFL Draft is 79 days away, but it's never too early to begin speculating how one of the most unique sports weekends will play out.

ESPN's draft expert Matt Miller released his latest mock draft on Monday, projecting what each NFL team will do over the first two rounds. The analyst had Mario Cristobal's 2025 Miami Hurricanes team with four selections among the first 64 picks.

Miller had the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall selection. The Miami product just concluded a Heisman Trophy-winning season with a national championship victory over the Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Hurricanes fans won't have to wait long to hear one of their own chosen. Miller mocked offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals utilized 36-year-old Kelvin Beachum at left tackle for 11 games in 2025, but have no long-term solution on the roster. Mauigoa is a three-year starter for the Hurricanes and allowed just two sacks in 16 games in 2025.

Miller continued with the Hurricane hype by mocking defensive end Rueben Bain to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 4 overall pick. Bain's size makes him a prototypical three down defensive end in the NFL and pairing him with Jeffery Simmons can take the Titan's front to another level. Bain tallied 9.5 sacks and pressured quarterbacks 71 times last year and would make an excellent first pick for new head coach Robert Saleh.

Miami's two top-five selections are the only Hurricanes in Miller's first round, but he continued in the second round by sending defensive end Akheem Mesidor to the Las Vegas Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the second round (No. 36 overall). Mesidor's age limits his draft upside, but his production is eye-popping. Mesidor's 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss would pair perfectly in Las Vegas with star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Keionte Scott is the final Miami Hurricane in the first two round mock draft. Miller sends Scott to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 56 overall pick. The Auburn transfer tallied 64 tackles with 13 coming for a loss and five sacks, showcasing his blitzing ability throughout the year.

Countdown to Men's Basketball Selection Sunday

41 days until March 15

First Alert: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Miami Hurricanes Quote of the Day

“On the field, I'm unstoppable. Off the field, I'm unbreakable.” Michael Irvin

Miami Hurricanes Monday Results

No Miami Hurricanes events

Miami Hurricanes Tuesday Schedule

No games scheduled

Countdown to 2026 Miami Hurricanes Baseball Season

10 days (Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, 7 p.m. ET)

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You With This

Freshman receiver Malachi Toney was honored at a Miami Heat game over the weekend. The freshman hauled in 109 passes for 1211 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025. He added 23 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown on the ground, making him one of the most dangerous offensive players in college football.