Rueben Bain Jr. is 'Confident' Miami Will Be Back in More National Championship Games

The Miami Hurricanes have already set in stone what their defensive line will look like next season.

Without the superstar edge-rushing abilities of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, the Canes have retooled from the transfer portal, adding top-heavy talent alongside the team's recruiting projects, who have shown flashes of dominance.

However, for Bain, he prepares for the next step in his football career. Bain is focused on the 2026 NFL Draft, where he is projected as a top 10 pick.

Fresh off the CFP National Championship, Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. stopped by CBS Miami to discuss with @MikeCugnoCBS4 the "quite the ride" that was the 2025 season and what lies ahead as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft: https://t.co/nRVZhIhcBw pic.twitter.com/BJf9P8o8HE — CBS Miami (@CBSMiami) January 25, 2026

The junior's All-American season was one of dominance, filled with highlight after highlight. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year recorded 54 total tackles, 30 solo and 24 assists, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass broken up, two passes defended, and one interception.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Canes will miss his production next season, but the future NFL star believes Miami will be in the mix for years to come.

"The only older guys leaving this year are me, Akheem, and David [Blay], Bain said on CBS Miami. "Other than that, it's a room full of returners. You see the standard we played. I feel like come around this time next year, we'll be playing for the same thing."

Bain watched his hometown program go from rock bottom, losing to Middle Tennessee, to a drive away from winning its first national championship in over two decades against the Indiana Hooisers.

He knows that the right people are in the program and is confident that the talent level won't drop, even with those top stars looking at the draft.

"I'm very confident," Bain added. "I'm just confident in the [defensive] line, the [offensive] line, the whole position group, coaches in the program, the students that assist us, everybody. We all got the right kind of people, right mindset in the building."

The NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 26-March 1 in Indianapolis, Ind. The 2026 NFL Draft will take place on April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, PA. Bain will be the center of attention for numerous franchises that will either love his t-rex arms or his t-rex abilities on the football field.

The Hurricanes' great will be succeeded by Marquise Lightfoot, Armondo Blount, Hayden Lowe, and new transfer Damon Wilson II heading into next season.

