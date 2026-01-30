Miami Hurricanes Signee Jackson Cantwell Expected To Take Over For Francis Mauigoa Quickly

Former five-star Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle is headed to the NFL after declaring for the draft days ago.

Mauigoa and Hurricanes offensive tackle Markel Bell were two huge reasons quarterbacks like Cam Ward and Carson Beck found the program attractive. Head coach Mario Cristobal has worked his recruiting magic and looks to achieve the same kind of success with the quarterback-tackle duo of Jackson Cantwell and Darian Mensah.

With the arrival of former Tulane and Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and former Duke receiver Cooper Barkate, now is a great time remind the world of who exactly Jackson Cantwell is. One of the factors Mensah had to have considered before choosing to come to Miami is being able to throw behind Cantwell. Mensah is going to be the playmaker he's proved he can be regardless of the coaching philosophy, but being able to play for a coach like Cristobal that prioritizes protecting the quarterback has to be reassuring and relieving.

Cantwell is "college-ready"

ESPN published an article ranking which signees for each position group are the most college and NFL-ready. Cantwell signed with the Miami Hurricanes football program December 3 last year. It was reported back in May of last year his NIL deal was worth around $2 million annually.

"The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder also has a clearer path to opportunity with Miami set to lose several offensive line starters. Cantwell could seize a role because of his combination of footwork and power. While there might be some growing pains in pass protection as he learns to maximize his punch and pad level, he has the requisite physical tools, tenacity and inquisitive demeanor to keep improving." ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill

ESPN named Cantwell the most "college-ready" offensive line signee in the 2026 recruiting class, but also ranked BYU offensive tackle Bott Mulitalo as the most "NFL-ready" signee.

Cantwell is a five-star signee out of Nixa, Missouri. The offensive tackle was the 2025-2026 Gatorade National Player of the Year and he won the Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year one year prior. Cantwell became the first offensive lineman to ever win the award. He collected 173 pancake blocks during his senior season at Nixa High School.

The transition from Mauigoa to Cantwell

Mauigoa arrived in Coral Gables as five-star freshman in 2023, just like Cantwell. Mauigoa was immediately put on the field to help block for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. He enjoyed a three-year collegiate career that culminated in a National Championship appearance.

Cantwell will have his growing pains at the position, just like any young offensive tackle might have going from one level of competition to the next. At his size, it's going to take practice and discipline to stay healthy and to endure the physical grind that comes with being a starting offensive tackle. He has the coachability to improve on the technicalities and nuances of the position.

