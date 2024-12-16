Haley Cavinder Continues to Dominate in win against Pitt; First Alert: December 16, 2024
The University of Miami women’s basketball team limited Pittsburgh (6-6, 0-1) to just 57 points on 34.5 percent shooting from the field and 27.3 percent from behind the arc, as they secured a six-point road victory over the Panthers to commence ACC play.
With the win, Miami improved to 9-1 overall this season, and the victory marked first year Head Coach Tricia Cullop’s first win in ACC competition.
Haley Cavinder and Jasmyne Roberts led the way offensively for the Hurricanes (9-1, 1-1) with tremendous performances. Haley Cavinder was sensational once again for Miami. The graduate student recorded a double-double, as she scored a game-high 22 points and corralled a team-high 11 rebounds. She also recorded five assists and tallied one steal.
Hanna Cavinder chipped in eight points, while also dishing out a game-high six assists. She also managed to pull down five rebounds.
Natalija Marshall added 11 points on 4-10 shooting from the field, including 3-6 from behind the arc. Marshall grabbed five rebounds and recorded one steal and one block.
As a team, Miami shot 40.7 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from behind the arc, and 75.0 percent at the free throw line, and the Canes recorded 16 assists on 24 made field goals.
Hurricanes Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Hurricanes Results:
Women's Basketball: Miami 62, Pitt 56
Men's Basketball: Miami 94, Presbyterian 75
Miami Snaps its Seven Game Skid in a Blowout Victory Against Presbyterian
Did you notice?
Miami Hurricane Mia Vallée, who won 3 Meter Springboard US Diving National Championship.