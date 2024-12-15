Miami Snaps its Seven Game Skid in a Blowout Victory Against Presbyterian
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team finally ended its seven-game losing streak after defeating the Presbyterian Blue Hose 94-75.
The Hurricanes had three players score over 20 points as they utilized their size advantage against the Blue Hose whose biggest player on the hardwood was listed at 6'6.
Matthew Cleveland, Brandon Johnson, and Lynn Kidd each had 20-plus in their own spectacular way.
Cleveland was creating his shot with ease and flowed well finishing with 21 points, 8-11 from the field while snatching five boards off the glass.
Kidd did his normal thing playing around with the ball in the paint while players from the visiting team struggled to stop him. He finished with 20 points and a perfect 8-8 with 11 rebounds notching another double-double on the season.
Brandon Johnson asserted himself like many have hoped for him to do in these recent games as he expanded his range knocking down two threes and finishing 9-11 from the field for 22 points.
The Hurricanes also crashed the glass and played great defense winning the rebounding battle 33-22. Something that head coach Jim Larranaga has been begging during the losing streak that he would like to build off of.
The Hurricanes will now try to utilize this win as a blueprint for the rest of the season which ACC play already starting while also looking to build themselves back up without the team-leading scoring Nijel Pack on the floor.
Pack has been battling a foot injury during the season and was on the bench in a walking boot.
Miami will take on Mount Saint Mary in their next game before the full stretch of ACC play kicks into second gear.
