Hurricanes to Face Tennessee at Madison Square Garden; First Alert: December 10, 2024
The University of Miami will have more than its hands full Tuesday night as it takes on the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game is part of the Jimmy V Classic.
The Volunteers are ranked atop both major national polls, as announced Monday afternoon. Tennessee climbed two spots in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll to No. 1 overall.
Miami comes into the game losers of six straight games after a 3-0 start.
Tennessee is a perfect 8-0 in non-conference play. They are the leader in the SEC in team defense, yielding only 56.6 points on 35.4% shooting. That is not good news for a Hurricanes team which is reeling and has lost six straight, including a 65-55 setback to Clemson in its ACC opener on Saturday.
Miami is 3-5 in non-conference play. The Canes started the season with three straight victories and have not sniffed a win since. They came close against Arkansas and Clemson, their last two opponents where they held leads late in the game.
Miami is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.0 turnovers per game. Nigel Pack had 13 turnovers by himself in the loss against Clemson.
Tennessee’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Miami gives up. Miami averages 22.7 more points per game than Tennessee allows to opponents (56.6).
Miami is going to have to cover Tennessee's Chaz Lanier closely. He is leading the Volunteers in scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Pack is averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 assists to pace the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Schedule:
MBB - Miami vs. Tennessee at Madison Square Garden, 6:30 p.m. ET
Hurricanes Results:
No games scheduled