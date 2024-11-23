Lady Hurricanes Dominate the Weekend; First Alert: November 23, 2024
Cameron Williams scored a game-high 20 points on a nearly perfect 9-10 shooting from the field, Haley Cavinder poured in 15 points, and the University of Miami women’s basketball team (5-0) defeated Campbell 71-66 to improve to 5-0 and remain undefeated
The Hurricanes' offensive performance was impressive. They shot 48.3 percent from the field throughout the game. Miami had 10 players score at least two points, including five who scored six or more points.
Williams was sensational, as she pulled down seven rebounds in addition to scoring 20 points in the contest.
Haley Cavinder had another all-around outstanding performance for the Canes. She scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists.
Miami dominated the paint in the contest, as they outscored Campbell in the lane 42-22. The Canes also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Fighting Camels 38-30.
In volleyball, the University of Miami volleyball team (19-9, 10-7) swept the Clemson Tigers (10-18, 2-15), 3-0, on Friday night in the Knight Sports Complex.
The Hurricanes tallied 46 kills, 40 digs, seven blocks and seven aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon and sophomore Grace Lopez led the team with 14 and 13 kills, respectively.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Football: No. 8 Miami vs. Wake Forest
How to Watch: Wake Forest at No. 11 Miami, Full Week 13 TV Schedule
Hurricanes Results:
Men's Basketball: Oklahoma State 80, Miami 74
Miami Basketball Struggles to Find its NBA Offense Once Again
Women's Basketball:Miami 71, Campbell 66
Volleyball: Miami 3, Clemson 0
Did You Notice...
- UTR Sports, creator of the world’s most accurate tennis rating system and the innovative UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT), is excited to announce new dynamic partnerships with more than a dozen elite college tennis programs, including the University of Miami.
- These partnerships with universities across the country will contribute to the growth in PTT events in the United States at premier venues, allowing more collegiate players to have professional playing opportunities and adding financial benefits for players and college programs.