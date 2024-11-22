Miami Basketball Struggles to Find its NBA Offense Once Again
The Hurricanes drop another game in the 2024 Charleson Classic as they drop their second game in a row to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 80-74.
The Hurricanes come into this tournament with a top-ten offense and will leave as one of the worst offensive teams in the ACC. They don't have a true point guard on the floor and the lack of ball movement and player movement keeps this team at bay with the potential they have on that side of the ball.
Defensively, the Hurricanes still lack the size to compete with anyone so far. This will be one of the many things to watch out for as the competition continues to get tougher than what was presented in the previous two games against Drake and the Cowboys.
The Hurricanes now prepare for their final game of a tournament that they were projected to do well as they hope to change the worrisome sentiment around this team and the future of the season.
FINAL: 80-74
Second Half
The Hurricanes have cut the lead down to 11. They are a bit of moment at this moment as they are searching for anything to get back into the game and find a spark with more than three minutes remaining. OSU 73, Miami 62
More turnovers than assist for the Hurricanes. 11 to 9 at the moment and with no true point guard in sight, this is a rough offensive gameplan.
The Hurricanes call a timeout after the lead balloons back to 18. The Hurricanes just don't have that NBA offense that was expressed at the beginning of the season. OSU 61, Miami 48
The Hurricanes are starting to run the floor. They have started to mount some offense in the second half and crash the boards. They will need more than just this however. They have to keep pushing the pace and taking advantage of the paint. OSU 55, Miami 42
At this rate, its going to be a long season and the Hurricanes will barely crack 10 wins. This is how bad the Hurricanes looks and how questionable to offense has been. OSU 47, Miami 29
Halftime: OSU 43, Miami 27
First Half
No offense from the Hurricanes and because the lack of attempts in the paint, the Canes are just chucking up shots. OSU 35, Miami 20
If the Hurricanes come back and win then it will be thanks to the heroics of Nijel Pack and his outstanding shooting. The offense is hard to watch. At minimuom, two to three players are standing still and watching the action instead of creating it. It's not winnning basketball unless someone is on a heater. OSU 23, Miami 14
A quick 7-0 run leaves this team in a troubled position. This team needs to figure out how to get it together because this is not a good look early in the season for a tema to get beat up. OSU 20, Miami 10
This is going to be a long season for the Hurricanes. They lack any offense unless it is 1-on-1 and the players trying to win their matchup and the lack of size and phyicality is killing them. OSU 17, Miami 10
The Hurricanes once against come out to a slow start. They are struggling to find any offense and truly struggle without any interior defensive presence. The Cowboys are moving the ball with easy. OSU 9, Miami 2
Pregame
STARTING LINEUP
The Hurricanes are coming off a deflating loss after struggling to find an offensive rhythm in thier 80-69 loss to Drake in the opening conctest of the tournament.
The Hurricanes came into the tournament as a top 10 scoring offense in division one but were left 20 points short because of the pace that Drake set and controlled.
Oklahoma State is already ready to get its first win within the field that is being played. They took its first loss of the season after losing to Florida Atlantic 86-78. Their offense was able to match the Owls, but the defensive side of the ball struggled against the fast-paced FAU team.
The Hurricanes are an extremely fast-paced team that likes to run up and down the floor so this is an advantage that favors the Canes.
How To Watch:
Miami (3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (3-1)
When: 2:00 p.m. ET
Where: TD Arena
TV: ESPN2