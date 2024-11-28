Lane Kiffin Takes Jab at ACC, First Alert: November 28, 2024
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, following the release of this week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, took some jabs at the ACC and Big 12 on his weekly radio show, "Reb Talk".
The Rebels, who lost this past weekend to the 6-5 Florida Gators, came in at No. 14 in the nation, ranked behind three teams from the ACC: Miami at six, SMU at nine and Clemson at twelve.
Kiffin, speaking on his team's chance at making the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, said, "We need to play really well, first off [against Mississippi State]. That's what's in our control, and then other things to happen. And I'm not saying because of us, but it's ridiculous the difference of playing in the SEC and the ACC and Big 12 and seeing these rankings," Kiffin continued on, "I'm not even doing the Ole Miss homer thing. (...) Take some of those teams that are up there [ACC, Big 12] that haven't played anybody and put them down in the SEC, they're .500 teams."
Luckily for Kiffin, one of "those teams up there that haven't played anybody" actually has a common opponent with the Rebels. The same Florida Gators team that defeated Kiffin's Ole Miss squad this past weekend took on the Miami Hurricanes earlier this season and lost 41-17.
Hurricanes Schedule:
11/28/2024
No games scheduled
11/29/2024
Women's Basketball: The Miami Thanksgiving Tournament tips off with Charlotte @ Miami, 12:00 p.m. EST - Watch | Live Stats
Volleyball: Duke @ Miami, 3:00 p.m. EST - Watch | Live Stats
11/30/2024
Men's Basketball: Charleston Southern @ Miami, 2:00 p.m. EST - Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+
Football: Miami @ Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. EST - Live Stats | Watch on ESPN
12/01/2024
Women's Basketball: Miami takes on the winner of Quinnipiac and Southeastern Louisiana in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament at 2:30 p.m. EST
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: Miami 1, NC State 3
Did You Notice...
Hurricanes quarterback Cam ward was named a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Each season, the award is given to the top offensive player in college football. Ward has over 3,700 passing yards this season with 34 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Miami announced via social media that for this weekend's showdown with Syracuse, the team will be wearing it's all white uniform combination. This is the second appearance of the all white combo this season, as the team last wore it against Louisville.