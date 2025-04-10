Legendary Miami Alumni Took Center Stage at Centennial Celebration Concert
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — 100 years of history deserves a celebration, and the Univeristy of Miami deemed it necessary for its history as the city of Coral Gables celebrated 100 years of one of the top schools in the country.
UM and the Frost School of Music hosted the Centennial Celebration Concert for the 100th anniversary of Miami as former Frost School of Music alumni and athletes shined in their return to Coral Gables.
One of those athletes was two-time national champion Randal "Thrill" Hill. He holds a special place in his heart for the school and everything it stands for.
"I see everyone here, and I see diverse people, and it kind of reminds me of what the University of Miami stood for," Hill said. "It has stood for when it was, you know, trying times here and South Florida, you know, cocaine cowboy days and hurricanes that come back. Everyone's together and having fun, you know, communicating with each other and enjoying the community."
He also had some football on his mind. Winning two championships and starting the historic run for UM only brings out the best. He is critical of what excellence looks like and knows that if it's not national championships being won, he doesn't even like talking about the ball.
"So if it's not a national championship, I I don't even I don't even wanna talk about it," Hill said. "I don't believe in, you know, wins that oh, you know, that was a spiritual win or that was a winn that we didn't no, win national championship, go to school, and graduate."
Host Jason Kennedy also reflected on his time at the university and highlighted some of his favorite sports moments while attending.
"My favorite sports memory is when Brock Berlin came back in the game that no one said that we could," Kennedy said. "They were booing him. He was my dear friend and still is to this day. I talked to him yesterday, and they're like, there's no chance against can come back and what do we do? One of the greatest comebacks in Canes' history, and then we went to IHOP after that and talked about the game. I'll never forget him."
More memories are still being made as another year will continue to add up for the university. More sports, music, and life memories have yet to be made as Miami looks for another 100 years of excellence.
