Mario Cristobal Named to Bear Bryant Award Watchlist; First Alert, October 15th, 2024
After two years of flat mediocrity and being on possible hot seat watch, the Mario Cristobal era at Miami has done a complete 180-degree turn for the better.
The Canes are off to their best start since 2017, and are being recognized with multiple different midseason accolades.
Among those is their head coach being recognized as one of the favorites for the Paul "Bear" Bryant award recognizing the coach of the year across division one college football.
Cristobal was one of 27 different coaches named to the watchlist, however, he figures to be amongst the favorites to win the award.
The Canes have just one 10-win season in the 20 years since they joined the ACC and have been looking for a spark in the program after a tumultuous few years under Cristobal. A combination of winning the Cam Ward sweepstakes and much more steady crunch time coaching has him looking like one of the best in the country as of late.
At the midpoint of their season, the program has lofty goals for the back half. A double-digit win season, their first ACC Championship and a national title run in the first year of the 12-team playoff.
Cristobal has not only bought himself a contract extension, he also has the program appearing on the rise especially compared to their ACC peers. These accolades and recognition is a byproduct of the job the coach is done, but by no means has is the team satisfied yet.
- Hurricane legend Vince Wilfork joined Urban Meyer and Matt Leinart as the Class of 2024 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame inductees. Wilfork was a high impact freshman member of the 2001 Miami national championship team, totaling 41 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack and 15 quarterback hurries as a backup and became a program legend the next two years.