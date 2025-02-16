Marvel Actor Danny Ramirez Makes Appearance at Miami Hurricanes Baseball Game
Opening weekend for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has had a lot to celebrate.
It was the 40th anniversary of Mark Light Shakes and now the return of a Marvel superhero also takes center stage.
Actor Danny Ramirez stars in the latest Marvel movie Captain America: Brand New World, premiering this weekend, threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Hurricanes in their opening weekend series against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday.
Ramirez also works out from time to time in the facilities and has a great relationship with the program and Mario Cristobal. It is a family at the University of Miami and growing up around it makes it all the more special.
Ramirez's relationship with the university is so strong that he now has the Hurricanes cannon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
This likely won't be Ramirez's last time around the Hurricanes facilities with an exciting new season ahead for baseball and football.
The baseball team looks like a possible contender in the ACC after its first losing season in 57 years in the early portion of the season. Those ideas won't be confirmed until they travel to take on No. 10 Florida in Gainesville for an early test in the season before a difficult ACC path.
Football now has Carson Beck who has Heisman aspiration after transferring to Coral Gables after his time playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.
