Miami Center Named to Midseason Lisa Leslie Award Watchlist: First Alert

University of Miami’s Ra Shaya Kyle has been named a Midseason Top 10 candidate for the 2026 Lisa Leslie Award, as announced Friday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kyle has started in all 22 games played during her graduate season and leads the Canes in points per game (15.6) and rebounding with an average of 9.8 per game. Kyle has also reached double figures for scoring in 20 outings at Miami, with five being 20+ point outings.

Within the ACC, Kyle sits at No. 2 for double-doubles this season recording 14.

The Lisa Leslie Award is presented annually to the nation’s top center in Division I women’s basketball. Kyle is one of 10 players selected nationally for midseason recognition, placing her among the country’s most elite center’s

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in each of the remaining rounds, beginning today, February 6, at . Fan voting will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In mid-March, the Midseason Top 10 list will be narrowed to five finalists. In late March, those finalists will be presented to the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where the winner will be chosen.

Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Award include Lauren Betts (UCLA, 2025), Cameron Brink (Stanford, 2024), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina, 2020–23), Megan Gustafson (Iowa, 2019), and A’ja Wilson (South Carolina, 2018).

