Miami Basketball Begin to Receive Votes Again in the Latest Polls

The Miami Hurricanes continue to sit in limbo, standing outside in the latest top 25 rankings in college basketball.

The Hurricanes have won two of their last five, but a win against Stanford and Syracuse continues to sit well in the voters' hearts. They are currently 2-3 in quad one victories, but with the rest of the season ahead, there is still so much that can happen in this final month.

The Canes look to bounce back and pick up some ranked wins over the next few weeks while they look to increase from four votes to many more.

The Miami Hurricanes Resume Through Febuary:

Quad 1: 1-3​

L 68–82 vs Florida (Neutral) — Florida ranked No. 10

L 62–72 vs BYU (Neutral) — BYU ranked No. 9

W 81–77 at Wake Forest — Wake Forest ranked No. 68

L 59–69 at Clemson — Clemson ranked No. 22

Home: 1-30, Neutral: 1-50, Away: 1-75

Quad 2: (3–1)

W 75–66 at Ole Miss — Ole Miss ranked No. 83

W 81–69 at Notre Dame — Notre Dame ranked No. 80

W 85–76 at Syracuse — Syracuse ranked No. 79

L 86-65 vs Cal — Cal ranked No. 51

Home: 31-75, Neutral: 51-100, Away: 76-135

Quad 3: (4–1)

W 78–65 vs Georgetown (Neutral) — NET 106

W 76–69 vs Pittsburgh (Home) — NET 118

W 91–81 vs Georgia Tech (Home) — NET 141

L 63–65 vs Florida State (Home) — NET 104 (bad loss)

W 79–70 vs Stanford (Home) — NET 78

Home: 76-160, Neutral: 101-200, Away: 136-240

Quad 4: (9–0)

W 86–69 vs Jacksonville — NET 283

W 101–61 vs Bethune-Cookman — NET 253

W 102–61 vs Stetson — NET 317

W 99–72 vs Elon — NET 165

W 97–41 vs Delaware State — NET 361

W 88–64 vs Southern Miss — NET 249

W 104–79 vs ULM — NET 359

W 98–81 vs FIU — NET 193

W 105–67 vs North Florida — NET 34

Home: 161-357, Neutral: 201-357, Away: 241-357



Week 13 AP Top 25

1. Arizona (22-0)

2. Michigan (20-1)



3. UConn (21-1)

4. Duke (20-1)

5. Illinois (19-3)

6. Gonzaga (22-1)

7. Iowa State (20-2)

8. Houston (19-2)

9. Nebraska (20-2)

10. Michigan State (19-3)

11. Kansas (16-5)

12. Purdue (18-4)

13. Texas Tech (16-5)

14. North Carolina (17-4)

15. Vanderbilt (19-3)

16. BYU (17-4)

17. Florida (16-6)

18. Virginia (18-3)

19. Saint Louis (21-1)

20. Clemson (18-4)

21. Arkansas (16-6)

22. St. John's (16-5)

23. Miami Ohio (22-0)

24. Louisville (15-6)

25. Tennessee (15-6)

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 83; Alabama 48; Iowa 39; UCF 39; Kentucky 28; Villanova 15; NC State 9; Auburn 8; Utah State 6; Miami 4; Georgia 3; Santa Clara 1; George Mason 1; Wisconsin 1

The Canes will head back on the road to face Boston College on Feb. 7 on the ACC Network.

