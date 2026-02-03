Miami Basketball Begin to Receive Votes Again in the Latest Polls
The Miami Hurricanes continue to sit in limbo, standing outside in the latest top 25 rankings in college basketball.
The Hurricanes have won two of their last five, but a win against Stanford and Syracuse continues to sit well in the voters' hearts. They are currently 2-3 in quad one victories, but with the rest of the season ahead, there is still so much that can happen in this final month.
The Canes look to bounce back and pick up some ranked wins over the next few weeks while they look to increase from four votes to many more.
The Miami Hurricanes Resume Through Febuary:
Quad 1: 1-3
- L 68–82 vs Florida (Neutral) — Florida ranked No. 10
- L 62–72 vs BYU (Neutral) — BYU ranked No. 9
- W 81–77 at Wake Forest — Wake Forest ranked No. 68
- L 59–69 at Clemson — Clemson ranked No. 22
Home: 1-30, Neutral: 1-50, Away: 1-75
Quad 2: (3–1)
- W 75–66 at Ole Miss — Ole Miss ranked No. 83
- W 81–69 at Notre Dame — Notre Dame ranked No. 80
- W 85–76 at Syracuse — Syracuse ranked No. 79
- L 86-65 vs Cal — Cal ranked No. 51
Home: 31-75, Neutral: 51-100, Away: 76-135
Quad 3: (4–1)
- W 78–65 vs Georgetown (Neutral) — NET 106
- W 76–69 vs Pittsburgh (Home) — NET 118
- W 91–81 vs Georgia Tech (Home) — NET 141
- L 63–65 vs Florida State (Home) — NET 104 (bad loss)
- W 79–70 vs Stanford (Home) — NET 78
Home: 76-160, Neutral: 101-200, Away: 136-240
Quad 4: (9–0)
- W 86–69 vs Jacksonville — NET 283
- W 101–61 vs Bethune-Cookman — NET 253
- W 102–61 vs Stetson — NET 317
- W 99–72 vs Elon — NET 165
- W 97–41 vs Delaware State — NET 361
- W 88–64 vs Southern Miss — NET 249
- W 104–79 vs ULM — NET 359
- W 98–81 vs FIU — NET 193
- W 105–67 vs North Florida — NET 34
Home: 161-357, Neutral: 201-357, Away: 241-357
Week 13 AP Top 25
1. Arizona (22-0)
2. Michigan (20-1)
3. UConn (21-1)
4. Duke (20-1)
5. Illinois (19-3)
6. Gonzaga (22-1)
7. Iowa State (20-2)
8. Houston (19-2)
9. Nebraska (20-2)
10. Michigan State (19-3)
11. Kansas (16-5)
12. Purdue (18-4)
13. Texas Tech (16-5)
14. North Carolina (17-4)
15. Vanderbilt (19-3)
16. BYU (17-4)
17. Florida (16-6)
18. Virginia (18-3)
19. Saint Louis (21-1)
20. Clemson (18-4)
21. Arkansas (16-6)
22. St. John's (16-5)
23. Miami Ohio (22-0)
24. Louisville (15-6)
25. Tennessee (15-6)
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 83; Alabama 48; Iowa 39; UCF 39; Kentucky 28; Villanova 15; NC State 9; Auburn 8; Utah State 6; Miami 4; Georgia 3; Santa Clara 1; George Mason 1; Wisconsin 1
The Canes will head back on the road to face Boston College on Feb. 7 on the ACC Network.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.